‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Reveals Change He Made to Play ‘Darker’ Character Like Kayce Dutton

Luke Grimes does an amazing job portraying Kayce Dutton on “Yellowstone”; we love him for his more sensitive nature–at least compared to his siblings–and the way he would do anything for Monica and Tate. To develop this character, Grimes changed one surprising thing about himself to better get into Kayce’s persona.

In recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Grimes shared that he actually deepens his voice to play Kayce. His regular speaking voice is a bit higher and less rough than his Kayce voice. When asked if that was a conscious choice as part of the character, Grimes replied that he pulled from Kayce’s military background and home life when developing his character’s voice.

“It probably just came from the idea of, ‘I lived in L.A. for 16 years, but Kayce has been in Afghanistan and Montana,'” Grimes began. “And the world of ‘Yellowstone’ is just a little harsher and a little darker, so I just felt like giving him something in his voice, even something in his physicality, that just felt heavier than my own.”

He continued, “These scripts are dark. They’re very dramatic. What these people go through is mind-blowingly hard. So I just thought, ‘If Kayce’s lived this life that’s never been easy, then it should be just a little bit harder for him to spit things out.'”

The voice definitely rounds out Kayce Dutton and gives him that little extra something that makes him that much more believable in the “Yellowstone” world. It was a good choice on Grimes’ part. He clearly knows his character inside and out, even in the early days when he was making his audition tape. That little extra detail is what makes the character stand out in our hearts and minds.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Reveals What Kayce’s Visions Could Possibly Mean

In recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Luke Grimes spoke about what Kayce’s visions could mean for “Yellowstone” season 5. At the end of season 4, Kayce went on a vision quest, performing a traditional Lakota ritual reserved for those seeking answers. He spent 4 days and 4 nights on a mountain with no food or water, which sent him into a trance-like state. He experienced 4 different visions, each one more cryptic than the last.

When the ritual was complete, and Kayce went back home, he told Monica that he saw “the end of us.” But, “Yellowstone” fans know not to take anything at face value. There’s a deeper meaning there, and we shouldn’t take the mysterious warning literally.

Speaking with THR, Grimes revealed, “Kayce’s vision quest at the end of season four could possibly be a sign that things are going to have to change.”

I have a feeling a lot is going to have to change; it seems like Kayce Dutton is going to play the biggest role on “Yellowstone” yet. I predict that things are going to come down to him when it’s time to make decisions regarding the land, the reservation, and the Dutton family. We’ll just have to wait to see how this all plays out.