‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Reveals He Was Afraid of Horses in Early Seasons

Yellowstone star Luke Grimes wasn’t always an expert horseman. He just played one on TV.

While horses are now a “huge part” of his life, Grimes didn’t feel confident around them when he first began Kayce Dutton. The actor had only been in a saddle a few times before attending Taylor Sheridan’s famed “cowboy boot camp.” So throwing himself into the role was a daunting task.

During a sit down on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Grimes admitted that he was actually scared of the animals at first. And it took at least two years before he finally felt at peace on a horse.

“It’s got a mind of its own,” he said of his horse. “There’s some close calls. You get a little scared. But now, you just can’t worry about it. Because you worry, they worry—the whole thing.”

The Actor Started Ropin’ and Ridin’ Six Weeks Before he Began Filming ‘Yellowstone’

Luke Grimes further explained his pre-Dutton experience on The Official Yellowstone Podcast. Apparently, his only experience prior to landing his role on the Paramount+ hit was during the filming of Magnificent Seven. His character was supposed to be a terrible horseman. So, the directors intentionally stopped him from learning how to ride.

Now that he’s five years into the show, Luke Grimes loves horses just as much as Kayce Dutton does, but he admits that it still takes some acting to pull off the rough and tough cowboy bit.

About six weeks before Yellowstone Season 1 started production, Sheridan sent him to train to rope and ride real horses, not “movie horses.”

“It’s a skill set that I never saw coming,” he shared. “It’s really been such a joy to learn.”

Luke Grimes Moved to Montana to Hopefully Become a Real Cowboy

Earlier this year, he chatted with Entertainment Weekly about his plight to be as skilled as his on-screen persona. While chatting with the publication, thanked the annual boot camp for teaching him how to ride. And he shared that it took consistent practice to really get used to riding.

“[Taylor Sheridan] had us on horseback as much as we possibly could be…I never saw horseback riding as being a part of my life,” he said. “But now it is a huge part of my life, and I love it.”

The actor said that he does “legitimately” know how to ride a horse now. But even with four years of training under his saddle, he’s not going to say that he’s “a real cowboy or anything.”

But he’s continuing to master the skill. As Grimes went on, he said that he and his wife, Bianca, recently moved to Montana so they can further enmesh themselves into the ranch lifestyle. And horseback riding is a “big part of the culture” out there.