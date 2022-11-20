‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Reveals His Favorite Actor

Luke Grimes has endeared himself to America in recent years as Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone. He has no doubt become an inspiration for fans and aspiring actors alike. But who inspired him? Who does he hold up as his favorite actor of all time?

The Yellowstone cast took a little time out of their insanely busy schedules to test their knowledge of each other. After years of working together over four full seasons of the hit Taylor Sheridan show, they’ve gotten to know each other pretty darn well. Of course, there are still blind spots.

Between Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Gil Birmingham, and Wes Bentley, not a single one of Luke Grimes’ Yellowstone counterparts could come up with the correct answer for the actor Grimes admires most. So who was it? Only one of the most beloved and talented folks to stand in front of a camera, none other than Paul Newman.

And Luke Grimes’ costars should’ve known better. They rattled off a few guesses before the Kayce Dutton actor finally spilled the beans. Meryl Streep? Good guess, Wes, but try again. Clint Eastwood? Not quite, Kelsey. Russell Crowe? Nope, Gil. Bill Murray? Another good guess, Cole.

Paul Newman is Luke Grimes’ favorite actor, and he’s not going to get any pushback from us here at Outsider.

Luke Grimes Speaks on How Kayce and Monica Will Move Forward From Episode 1 Tragedy

It wouldn’t be Yellowstone without some high-stakes drama to kick off the new season. Season 5 delivered exactly that, in more ways than one. Kayce and Monica faced a personal family tragedy in the form of a car crash that sadly ended up killing their newborn.

Luke Grimes spoke on how the couple is moving forward from the trauma to TVLine.

“Normally, these big events have seemed to push them apart and send them to their corners. Obviously, in the first season, they truly separated. But I think that this is the first time you actually see them get closer to deal with the trauma.”

Tomorrow, Sunday, November 20, brings with it another new installment of Yellowstone. Stay tuned with Outsider for all the action.