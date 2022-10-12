‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Reveals How His Late Father Felt About the Show

Following the loss of his father, Randy Grimes, Luke Grimes opened up about how his dad actually felt about his hit TV series Yellowstone.

During a recent interview with the New York Post, the Yellowstone star spoke about his father’s thoughts about the show. “Big-time fan, huge, huge,” Grimes shared. “This was his favorite thing I’ve done, by far. I took him to the set a couple of times, him and my mom, and they got to meet Kevin and Taylor [Sheridan, the show’s co-creator]. It was really special to do something he was so proud of. I’m so glad he got to see me realize a dream in that way.”

Along with speaking about his father’s approval of the show, Grimes also talked about his Yellowstone co-star, Kevin Costner. “[He] always wants you to come hang out at his trailer down by this creek,” Grimes explained. “He’s got a fire pit, and he’s a musician, so he’s always got a guitar around and won’t hesitate to play you a song. He does a really good job of taking the pressure off what a huge icon he is.”

When asked about how Yellowstone “occupies” American culture, Grimes had some thoughts. “In the political climate right now, there’s a line that’s been drawn in the sand between rural people and city people, and I don’t think that has to mean exactly what everyone takes it to mean. While city people are doing city things, they still need food. Someone’s gotta do that. I think rural communities need to be represented, too. And I think they’re misrepresented a lot.”

‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Remains Unapologetic for Being a Hunter

Along with discussing Yellowstone, Luke Grimes chatted about his key hobbies away from the show’s set – which includes music and hunting. Hunting is notably something that he remains unapologetic about liking.

“I’ve had people judge me for it, and they’re eating a cheeseburger,” the Yellowstone actor said. “I really don’t understand that. Because that animal, especially if it’s a fast food burger, had the worst life ever. You’re OK with it being a shape on a plate, and completely removing yourself from the actual process of how it got there? Versus hunting, where it’s really in your face.”

Grimes then spoke about his music career as well. “When you’re acting, you’re saying someone else’s words — you can hide behind it a little bit. [With music], there’s really no hiding, if you’re doing it right. Telling the truth and being vulnerable as yourself.”

In regards to his other projects, Grimes added, “I look around at my life now, and I can’t see this having worked out better for me. If I had gone someone else’s route, or become something else more quickly, I might not have reacted to that very well … I feel like it’s all working out the way it’s supposed to.”