‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Says He ‘Moved to Montana’ After ‘Falling in Love With the Lifestyle’

For “Yellowstone” star Luke Grimes, filming the Western show in Montana and Utah has influenced his life in several key ways. When you’ve been in a prominent role as long as Luke Grimes has been on “Yellowstone,” it’s bound to change you just a little bit. But for Grimes, being surrounded by the scenery and lifestyle of the American West caused him to uproot his life and settle down again in those key filming locations.

Grimes sat down with Gold Derby earlier this week to talk about his role on the show. At one point, the interviewer asked Grimes if “Yellowstone” had any big impact on his personal life.

“The biggest and most obvious way… I remember the first couple years, I’d be up in Utah and Montana for four or five months,” Grimes explained. “And then I’d go back to LA and feel like I was leaving home. Just cause you get so in the speed of that place. And so I’ve ended up moving to Montana now.”

“Yellowstone” star Luke Grimes lives in Montana with his wife, Bianca Rodrigues Grimes. Instead of spending only a few months out there, Grimes now gets to live and breathe that fresh Montana mountain air 24/7. Not to mention that the commute to work is way easier now.

“I live where we shoot the show,” Grimes said. “Which I might not have found that without being up there so much. And seeing that world through the eyes of this character, and then actually really falling in love with the lifestyle. I mean, I’m not out there on horseback every day like chasing cows around or anything. But I’m definitely outside a lot more and my life is a lot slower.

“I love it,” Luke Grimes added.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Explains Second Big Impact Show Had on His Life

We’re happy to see “Yellowstone” star Luke Grimes enjoying his Western lifestyle. But moving from L.A. to Montana wasn’t the only big change he’s seen. No matter where he goes, “Yellowstone” fans now recognize Grimes from his role as Kayce Dutton.

“As an actor playing something that’s become sort of a part of the cannon right now, you start getting recognized for your work in ways you hadn’t before,” Grimes revealed. “Or just recognized in general. And I didn’t know how I’d feel about that. But because people really love the show and love the character, it’s been a really nice pat on the back.”

Grimes shouldn’t even have worried. Kayce is one of the most beloved characters on the show, and a lot of that is due to Grimes’ acting. We can’t wait to see where Kayce’s character arc will go in the next season of “Yellowstone,” which should premiere later this year.