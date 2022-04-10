‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Says Taylor Sheridan Sees This Iconic ‘Godfather’ Character in Kayce

It might be hard for some Yellowstone fans to view Kayce Dutton, played by Luke Grimes, and compare him to someone from The Godfather. Well, Grimes says that show creator Taylor Sheridan does see some pieces of Michael Corleone, played by Al Pacino in the famed movie, in Kayce. After all, Kayce is the son who comes home. He is going to work in the family business and that’s the expectation. Sound familiar? Yep, just like Michael.

‘Yellowstone’ Actor Luke Grimes Has A Touch of Michael Corleone From ‘The Godfather’ In Kayce Dutton

On Saturday, Grimes talked about this scenario a little bit. “He’s dealing with major PTSD from the stuff he had to do which you finally get a little taste of that end of Season 4,” he said. “This guy has had to see a lot of things that most people never see. He’s got a big heart, he loves his family and, unfortunately, he was forced to do some things he’s not proud of.

“Michael Corleone is a reference we talked about in Season 1,” Grime said. “Kayce is between a rock and a hard place. He has loyalty to his family and the legacy there. It’s something he could lead but he’s constantly having to amend that decision. As the seasons go on he has to pick a side.” We get more from Deadline. Boy, has he gone through a lot. In fact, fans of Yellowstone know that Kayce dealt with a Vision Quest during Season 4. And we do not know how his relationship with his wife Monica, played by Kelsey Asbille, will work out.

Show Receives More Interest From Country After A Period of Time

Meanwhile, Yellowstone is picking up more fans. Sure, one part of the United States watches the show religiously when it comes on TV over its first four seasons. But it has taken time for it to grow more in fan base. Grimes gets asked about this recently.

“I just don’t think the coasts were really watching the show at first,” he said. “You know, it sort of resonated quicker with middle America, and now everyone’s sort of caught on, and everyone’s paying attention, which is great.”

A question from an interviewer: “Why does everyone love Yellowstone? It’s just good old-fashioned TV. It’s good old-fashioned story-telling, the wild wild west…” Grimes’ reply? “I think it’s a testament to Taylor Sheridan’s writing,” Grimes said. “It starts there. It’s a really well-written show, and you have characters who say the things you wish you could say in real life, you know what I mean? Everyone sort of has the perfect thing to say at all times and I think people really enjoy that about it.”