‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Shares Rare Post, Promises More Updates

Yellowstone star Luke Grimes may not be too active on social media, but he’s promising to make a change about it going forward. Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on the Paramount Network show, popped up on his own Instagram account on Thursday. As you can tell, he put up a photo of himself sitting near a fire. It looks like he has his mobile home in the background too. While he promises to keep fans updated with posts, it appears that he’ll skip the selfie phenomenon. Anyway, take a look at what he shared with the world.

Fans are getting ready for Season 5 of the very popular show to come on back. It should not be too far from now. But it will be interesting to see what happens with Kayce this season. He’s had his personal challenges and keeps pushing through them. Maybe there will be more drama ahead for Grimes’ character. Storylines are always hot and heavy when it comes to Yellowstone. Grimes plays Kayce so well on the show. It’s one of the more intriguing characters. And that’s saying something on a show anchored by Kevin Costner, who plays patriarch John Dutton on there.

Luke Grimes Of ‘Yellowstone’ Gives A little Insight Into the Life of Kayce Dutton

Speaking of Season 5, what type of state will we see Kayce in for some upcoming episodes? He talked about it in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. First off, Grimes said, “When you meet [Kayce in Season 5], he’s off the ranch.” Last season,m you might recall that Kayce, Monica (played by Kelsey Asbille), Tate, and their dog left the Dutton Ranch for their own place. This already sets things up as being interesting. Yet, what will the overall feeling be within the character? “He’s sort of almost happy,” Grimes said. “He seems like he likes his little life on the res with his family.”

So, this look like things are going to work out well for Kayce. He’s moved on with his life now and can simply ignore being involved with the Dutton business or ranch life. Right? Well, Grimes lets the proverbial cat out of the bag bout some things. “As the story progresses,” he said, “you realize he can’t stay away for too long. Something calls him to take care of that legacy.” All of this sets up for an exciting turn of events for Kayce. At times, the character has seemed to be rather tortured in his life. One time, we know that Kayce went on a vision quest and had quite the experience with it. Yet we are getting inklings that he’s grown closer to Monica and his family.