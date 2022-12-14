‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Signs Record Deal, Ready to Bring ‘Raw Grit’ to Country Music

Luke Grimes is mostly known for his role as Kayce Dutton on the big-time TV show Yellowstone. Now he’s officially ready to bring the same authentic ruggedness that he brings to television to the country music scene too. He just inked a major record deal with Nashville’s Universal Music Group (UMGN) in association with Range Music.

UMGN President Cindy Mabe shared her thoughts on the recent development with Country Now. “As an actor, Luke Grimes has effortlessly brought the cowboy lifestyle to the forefront of American culture,” she said. “As a country music artist, Luke has tapped into that same honesty and authenticity to capture a raw grit and pure depth of artistry that will expand the sound and reach of country music. We are so excited and proud to welcome Luke Grimes to Universal Music Group Nashville.”

Luke Grimes’ First Song Will Be No Horse To Ride

The actor now turned singer took to Instagram to share with fans that his debut single as a recording artist will hit digital airwaves on December 16. The song, titled No Horse To Ride, has already drawn praise from several of Luke Grime’s new peers in the music industry. He even actually co-wrote the song with Jonathan Singleton and Tony Lane.

It’s a classic-sounding western jam that likens trying to walk through life without the support of a woman you love to trying to be a cowboy with no horse to ride. His somewhat unpolished but damn good singing voice adds an authenticity to the song that seems to oftentimes be missing from country songs these days. Yeehaw!

From Hollywood To The Country

Though he made his name as an actor, music has always been a huge part of his life. He learned to play the guitar, piano, and drums as a kid. Grimes also grew up with a deep appreciation of country music legends Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, and Willie Nelson. He also cites Colter Wall, Ruston Kelly, Paul Cauthen, and the late Townes Van Zandt as more modern inspirations. Grimes also knew his Yellowstone actor and country music star Ryan Bingham long before they teamed up on the show. The voices of all those guys reverberate a little bit in Luke Grimes’ own sound too.

The big news about the record deal is just the latest step in a journey from acting to country music that Grimes has been exploring for some time now. Becoming a part of the country music scene seems to be a fitting move for him. He recently traded in his life in Hollywood for a more authentically country lifestyle in Montana. He’s also been spending more and more time in Nashville, learning the ins and outs of the country music industry. It’s something he says he really enjoys.

“I’d never been Music Row in Nashville before,” he said. “I didn’t understand how this town works. And it’s been really amazing just seeing how the community of Nashville is. You go on a lot of co-writes, getting in rooms of people you’ve never met, and you spend a day trying to come up with something out of nothing. It’s a really amazing way to spend the day. I enjoy it a lot.”