‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Teases New Country Album

Luke Grimes, who is known for his various roles including that in Yellowstone, teased a new country album. He did so in an exclusive interview.

Grimes portrays Kayce Dutton in the drama TV show Yellowstone. He sat down with Country Living to talk about the show and his music career. In the interview, he gave advice on how to “live your best life out West.” He spoke about his upcoming country album in the advice.

“The first place I moved after Ohio was New York City. Having a drum set in New York is impossible—your neighbors would kill you—so I got a guitar and started teaching myself chords. It’s been a part of my life ever since. If I have an acting gig, I always have a guitar. And not just because I’m working on an album. It’s always been a little buddy that I can take around anywhere. It’s somewhere to put some of that energy when you’re in a new place and don’t know what else to do.”

Although that is all we got in terms of the album, it’s exciting to have confirmation that we will definitely be getting some music from the actor.

The Dayton, Ohio native has been living in Montana, and he spoke about the move.

“I told my wife, ‘If you see a place you like, we can think about moving there,’ ” Grimes said. “As soon as we parked in Montana, she said, ‘This place, obviously.’ ”

In the interview, there was only one complaint he had about living in the remote area — “You can’t get anything delivered. There’s no Postmates out here.”

However, his life out in the country has been great for him. He even spoke about harvesting animals.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Has a lot in Store for Fans

“Being able to harvest animals in my own backyard is a dream come true. I’ve been deer hunting since I was tiny, and there’s a ton of deer on my property. We eat a lot of venison, which ends up being Bolognese, chili, or steak. If you’re vegan, I totally understand, but I do eat meat and I think this is probably the most ethical way,” he said.

Grimes spoke briefly about the upcoming fifth season of the show, stating “It’s as different as every other season.”

Season 5 premieres this November, and fans are ready. It was recently announced that a missed character will be back this upcoming season, much to viewers’ surprise.

TV Line tweeted the news, writing: “[email protected] Is Bringing Back @Qorianka Kilcher as Scheming Angela in Season 5 https://tvline.com/2022/09/02/yellowstone-season-5-qorianka-kilcher-returning-angela-blue-thunder/…#YellowstoneTV.”

This is one of the many updates we have about the show. Fans of the show will be sure to tune in to the premiere on November 13.