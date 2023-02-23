‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Teases New Music Coming ‘Very Soon’ in New Post

With the second half of Yellowstone Season 5 set to premiere later this year, Luke Grimes hints that he’s turning his attention to creating more music.

In his latest Instagram post, the Yellowstone star shares some snapshots of him working on music both outside and in the recording studio. “New music coming soon,” Grimes declared in the post’s caption.

Fans of the Yellowstone actor quickly took to the social media post to share their excitement about his music development. “AHHHHHHHH IM SO HAPY FOR YOU!” one fan gushed. “Can’t wait to [hear].”

Another fan went on to add, “Can’t wait! Love your work, your music, and looking forward to seeing what you do in the future.”

The announcement of new music comes just a couple of months after Grimes released his debut country song, No Horse to Ride. “I think of music as sort of a first love,” the actor stated while announcing the song. “It was my first creative outlet. To be at the start of this journey, putting my own music out into the world, is beyond a dream come true.”

The Yellowstone star then said he’s grateful for those who helped make his music dreams come true. “To anyone who connects with these songs, I will do my best to keep them honest.”

Grimes’ No Horse to Ride was featured on Yellowstone season 5 mid-season finale on January 1st.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Opens Up About When He Was First Interested in Country Music

During a 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, Luke Grimes spoke about what made him attracted to the country music genre. He previously played drums for alt-country group Mitchells Folly.

“It was around that time when the alt-country thing was really going on,” Grimes explained. “Wilco and Ryan Adams were really big then and we were kind of like that. I played guitar too and helped write songs for the band, so I got to be more than just the drummer. It was a cool experience.”

The Yellowstone star discussed in a separate interview with the media outlet what music he listened to growing up. “I hate this word, but the ‘secular’ music that I was allowed to listen to as a kid was Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard and Johnny Cash,” he said. “That’s the stuff my dad grew up on in the Appalachian Mountains. When he didn’t have to be a pastor, he was playing that sort of folk and country-rock.”

Although he has his sight set on being a country music star, Grimes said that’s not the same path for his Yellowstone character, Kayce Dutton. “I think it would be weird if [my Yellowstone character] Kayce started singing,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “But here pretty soon, you’ll see Luke singing.”