‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes’ Wife Drops Awesome Pics From Montana ‘Getaway’

“Yellowstone” star Luke Grimes and his wife Bianca Rodrigues went on a Montana getaway recently, and Rodrigues shared some photos from their stay-cation on Instagram. She tagged the Green O in Greenough, Montana, and posted a few photos of the lodgings from their trip.

“Quick getaway,” Bianca wrote on Instagram. “Such an amazing place.” Grimes and Rodrigues recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary, and it seems like maybe they took a little vacation to celebrate. Rodrigues posted a sweet photo of the two of them and captioned it with, “3 years married to my favorite person in the world,” concluding with a simple, “Te amo.”

The lovebirds seem to be doing great, judging by Bianca’s Instagram posts, and we wish them many more years of happiness.

Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille Talk ‘Easter Egg’ in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

The season premiere of “Yellowstone” ended in tragedy for Kayce and Monica when their newborn son died a few hours after birth. Recently, Kelsey Asbille and Luke Grimes spoke about the tragedy of the episode and the Easter egg involved in the story.

Some fans may have missed the part of the episode where Tate reveals that Monica and Kayce named their baby John, after Kayce’s father. The decision is an interesting one that says something about Kayce and John Dutton’s relationship as father and son.

“[John and Kayce] obviously have a storied relationship,” Grimes said to Taste of Country. “There always seem to be these funny little moments where—like, for example, when Kayce’s talking to that wolf [in Season 4] and John finds him out there and he’s walking back. He just—the first time you’ve ever heard him say it, or have any sort of intimate anything—he says, ‘I love you, Dad,’ and he goes in the tent.”

That was a monumental moment for John and Kayce, and a rare one. They don’t show their affection very often, and so Kayce deciding to name his son after his father is a big gesture.

“It’s so powerful when you don’t see it coming,” Grimes explained of the moment when Tate reveals the name. “I think [naming their son John] is just another one of those Easter eggs of, ‘I do love you, and our relationship might be hard…but you are my father and I do love you.’”

Kelsey Asbille spoke a little bit about Monica’s mindset during the ordeal. “Going through [what] Monica goes through, I think you really wanna do that storyline justice,” she said. She spoke about “all of the messy, human, complicated feelings that come with it,” and said, “I think [series creator Taylor Sheridan] does a really good job of writing this arc for her.”