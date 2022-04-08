‘Yellowstone’ Star Mo Brings Plenty Describes First Fan Encounter in Public

“Yellowstone” star Mo Brings Plenty has grown increasingly more popular with fans with each new season of the show, as his character gets more screentime.

At first, Brings Plenty just played Thomas Rainwater’s driver, a background figure who would chauffeur him around. But in recent seasons, Brings Plenty’s character has earned a name, Mo, as he becomes more and more active in the plot. This past season, we saw Mo take down the people who attacked the Duttons, spend time with his family, and help Kayce Dutton with his vision quest.

So, during an interview with Cowboys & Indians, Mo Brings Plenty shared a story about the first time a “Yellowstone” fan recognized him out in public. While he might not have been recognized from earlier seasons, fans would definitely take notice of him today. His character plays a much bigger role and has actually become a fan favorite this season.

“I went to Walmart, and I was looking for just a little cheap tool,” Brings Plenty began explaining. “And there was this gal, she was pushing her cart and kept following me. Then I’d go down another aisle and she would be watching. She kept looking at me. And finally, she had the courage to come up and she said, ‘Have you ever seen the show Yellowstone?’

“And I said, ‘Oh, I think so,’ and she goes, ‘You look just like the guy on Yellowstone, his name is Mo.’ And so it was like okay, alright,” Mo Brings Plenty continued. “It was pretty neat, I just never really had that happen before.”

It’s funny how Mo Brings Plenty played off that he “thinks” he’s seen “Yellowstone” before. He didn’t specify when this first fan encounter took place, but it could’ve been anytime in the last four years.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Mo Brings Plenty Says One Thing Always Made People Recognize Him

Nowadays, “Yellowstone” star Mo Brings Plenty knows that people might recognize him or look at him out in public because of his time on the show. But even before that kind of exposure, people used to stare at him for other reasons.

“People would look because of the braids,” Mo Brings Plenty revealed to Cowboys & Indians. “It’s always the biggest thing before. And now, because of the braids and Yellowstone, I get recognized even more so. People know, they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, you’re Mo, you’re that guy.'”

He added, “For a kid who grew up on a reservation, it’s exciting. And I’m just thankful for all of the Yellowstone fans or for the folks that love Yellowstone.”

It can hard to withstand those kinds of stares in public. But knowing it’s because you represent a community on a popular show like “Yellowstone” must make it feel a bit better.