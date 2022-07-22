‘Yellowstone’ Star Mo Brings Plenty Helps Friends Wrangle Cattle in New Post

One thing Yellowstone fans love about the show and the cast is the realism. Mo Brings Plenty is a great reminder about that. When you join a Taylor Sheridan series and horses are involved, that means one thing – cowboy camp. If you don’t already know how to rope and ride, Sheridan will teach you. Mo is in Montana and decided to help out a friend in need.

When you talk about wrangling cattle, there are levels to it. The open grasses of Montana make the task a bit more than your average chore. Horses are a must, of course, and it looks like the Yellowstone star had a good one under him.

Check out the post below and see for yourself.

“Why don’t mind if I do … when in Rome. Helping friends in Montana gather cattle. ‘Grasshopper’ is my buddy’s horse — he’s a good stick,” the actor wrote for the caption.

There’s a lot of exciting news about Season 5 of Yellowstone. Mo is going to be a big part of the next installment in the series. It feels like everything around the Dutton ranch is ramping up. The intensity, emotions, and stakes. After four seasons, we have seen the reservation play a big role in the various conflicts around the ranch. Something tells me we’re going to see more of that contrasting and adversarial relationship.

The biggest thing that points to that being a reality is the fact that Mo himself has had his role increased. While he has been a recurring character on the series so far, Yellowstone is bringing him back as a regular.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Mo Brings Plenty is Season 5 Regular

Season 5 is under production and other are a lot of people coming in and out of the ranch. From cast and crew members, we don’t know exactly what to do with all of the info and pictures and other fun things that we’ve seen in the past few weeks. But what we can do is speculate on the info that we have. If Mo is a series regular in the new season, that feels like it can only mean one thing.

More conflict with the reservation is going to be awesome. When the ranch and the reservation are at ends with one another, directly conflicting – the show goes to another level. That’s part of the old Western themes. The family and descendants of white pioneers, against the Native people still living in the area. It just feels like something is up.

A lot is still unknown at this point about the new season. Still, Yellowstone fans are always ready to see the next episode and the next storyline. The rumors, leaks, and other bits and pieces keep them on the edge of their seats. That November premiere can’t get here soon enough.