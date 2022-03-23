‘Yellowstone’ Star Mo Brings Plenty Recognized by Kansas House of Representatives for His Work on the Series

“Yellowstone” star Mo Brings Plenty received some well-deserved recognition from the Kansas State House of Representatives this weekend. The House honored Mo Brings Plenty for his work on “Yellowstone” and his “example of Kansas talent” on the show. Brings Plenty posted several pictures from his visit to the state capitol building in Topeka.

In the pictures, we see the “Yellowstone” star standing with two specific representatives. Ponca We Victors and Christina Haswood apparently pushed for Brings Plenty to receive this recognition, which came in the form of a framed certificate. We also see “Yellowstone” star Mo Brings Plenty talking with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.

The certificate reads that the Kansas State House of Representatives extends “sincere congratulations” to Mo Brings Plenty for his “role in TV series ‘Yellowstone’ as an example of Kansas talent.” It also says, “The entire membership extends its very best wishes and expresses the hope for continued success.”

Mo Brings Plenty was clearly moved by the honor and recognition he received. In his caption, the “Yellowstone” star writes, “Thanks to the hard work and efforts of Representatives Ponca We Victors and Christina Haswood, I was recognized by the Kansas State House of Representatives for the work I do on ‘Yellowstone.’

“I am humbled and grateful to be recognized for my work, and I want to express my gratitude to Ponca We and Christina for making this happen — I also want to thank Governor Kelly for taking time out of her day to speak with me. To say I had a great morning in Topeka, Kansas, would be an understatement.”

‘Yellowstone’ Stars Congratulate Mo Brings Plenty on Recognition

“Yellowstone” star Mo Brings Plenty received some heartfelt congratulations from his co-stars. After posting the pictures, several cast members took to the comments to support Brings Plenty.

“Congratulations Mo!” Finn Little wrote earlier. Little plays Carter on “Yellowstone,” and doesn’t have any scenes with Mo Brings Plenty yet, but that doesn’t mean they still can’t bond on set.

The same goes for Piper Perabo. She played Summer Higgins, a protestor and John Dutton’s lover, in Season 4. Though she didn’t have any scenes with Brings Plenty, Perabo also offered her good wishes. “Congratulations Mo! ❤️❤️❤️” Perabo commented.

And finally, “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan’s wife, Nic Sheridan, also commented on Mo Brings Plenty’s post. “Congratulations Champ 💕❤️👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼” she said.

It’s heartwarming to see all the love and support between “Yellowstone” cast members. They truly seem to have deep connections on and off-screen, which only makes our viewing experience that much better.

Make sure you check back here for updates on “Yellowstone” Season 5, which is due to start filming in May.