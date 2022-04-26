‘Yellowstone’ Star Mo Brings Plenty Rescues Cow That Lost Its Mother: ‘No Orphans on This Ranch’

When he’s not appearing on Yellowstone, Mo Brings Plenty is tending to his farm and the animals that share his home. Most recently, the actor adopted a calf that didn’t have a mother, and it seems the two have already created a deep bond.

On Instagram, Mo shared a few photos from their ride home after searching for its mother.

“There are no orphans on this ranch,” Yellowstone‘s Mo Brings Plenty said. “This is the little guy I brought home after we couldn’t find his mother. I got him home, we filled up his belly and got him all set — warm and comfy.”

Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty had a speech bubble over the cow, saying things like “Is this my first Instagram selfie, Mo?”, “You drive slow,” and “Are we there YET?! I’m getting hungry. Hungry and I’m BORED.”

In the last photo, the sweet little calf seemed like it wanted to sit up front with Mo. So, the Yellowstone star captured the animal’s thoughts with “Uh, Mo… Why am I sitting back here and NOT sitting up THERE?”

Following the car ride, Mo Brings Plenty posted an update regarding the adorable calf. According to the farmer, “We spent several hours today trying to reconnect this little guy with his mother but didn’t have any luck.”

In the clip, the little cow eagerly followed his caretaker as Mo Brings Plenty wandered along the pasture.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Mo Brings Plenty Shows Appreciation for ‘Some Relatives’

Prior to finding the motherless calf, Mo Brings Plenty shared a sweet moment with another animal that the Yellowstone star holds close to his heart. In a separate clip, the actor held out a handful of grain for a herd of tagged elk. The hooved friends happily ate from Mo’s hand, seemingly comfortable in his presence.

“I saw some relatives standing alongside the road so I stopped because I wanted to share with them my profound gratitude for all of the ways they take care of our Indian people,” Mo shared in the caption.

Not surprisingly, Mo received just as much gratitude from his followers for sharing such a special moment of connection with the animals.

“Animals know the soul of truly good people. Thank you for sharing special moments like this. So special,” one follower wrote.

“I think that relative was more interested in connecting with you then feeding,” another Yellowstone fan told Mo Brings Plenty.

A third concurred, “Mo you are blessed with a beautiful soul. Thank you for sharing the time you spent with the elk. Sending much respect your way.”