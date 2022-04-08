‘Yellowstone’ Star Mo Brings Plenty Reveals the Origin of His Name on the Show

Since “Yellowstone” premiered its first season in 2018, many of its main cast members have remained the same. And that’s despite more than a few deaths over the course of the neo-Western drama’s development. One of those original characters is none other than Mo Brings Plenty, a fan favorite among “Yellowstone” audiences. While speaking about his time on the show and his character’s personal growth and development, Brings Plenty revealed just how his character within the fictional story came to reflect his real name. See what he has to say below.

Always one to share the most interesting “Yellowstone” insight, Mo Brings Plenty revealed while speaking with Cowboys & Indians Magazine that his character originally didn’t even have a name.

In conversation with the outlet’s Joe Leydon, Brings Plenty revealed that, initially, his character didn’t even have a name; he was simply to be known as “Rainwater’s driver.”

However, as the actor shares with us, that wasn’t the case for long.

“During this particular scene,” Brings Plenty began, “we were doing it and he said my name, and it happened to be our best take, it was the most natural.”

Thus, “Yellowstone’s” Mo was born.

Thomas Rainwater actor Gil Birmingham and Mo Brings Plenty mesh incredibly well on screen. But, the chairman’s driver said he and his costar share a great bond off the screen as well.

“Gil Birmingham and I…our brotherhood just, it continues to grow,” Brings Plenty shared. “And I have a lot of love and respect for that guy.”

Mo Brings Plenty Shares Excitement for ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

“Yellowstone” fans are the only ones growing more excited about the upcoming new season; many of our favorite cast members are too—including Mo Brings Plenty.

Unfortunately, Brings Plenty could not provide us with any more updates than we already have regarding details about the new season. However, while again speaking with Cowboys & Indians Magazine, he admitted that he can’t reveal whether or not we’ll see more of Mo in season five, further sharing that he hasn’t even seen the script yet.

Nevertheless, he said, “I’m pretty excited, I’m looking forward to it.”

Reportedly, the stars of “Yellowstone” are to return to Montana next month to begin shooting for the new season. And while filming for season five is still a few weeks away, the cast hasn’t been together to shoot since November of 2020. That said, anticipation runs high.

Mo Brings Plenty revealed as much in sharing his excitement ahead of filming.

“I’m waiting — my anticipation’s getting higher and higher — but then I’m like, ‘Well, this is why I do ranch work.’ So the anticipation level will drop back down. And it’s just…it is what it is.”