‘Yellowstone’ Star Mo Brings Plenty Says His Anticipation Is Growing For Season Five

Last season, “Yellowstone” star Mo Brings Plenty’s character emerged as the underrated fan favorite of the show. So, can we expect to see more of him in Season 5?

The short answer is that we don’t know. Brings Plenty sat down with Cowboys & Indians earlier this week to talk “Yellowstone” Season 5 and more. At one point, the interviewer asked Brings Plenty if we will see more of Mo in the new season, or if the star has even seen the script yet.

“No, I haven’t,” Mo Brings Plenty replied. “I mean, I’m with you, I’m hoping that that’s the case. But I wouldn’t know until I actually get to Montana. So I’m pretty excited, I’m looking forward to it.”

The “Yellowstone” stars, including Mo Brings Plenty, are set to return to Montana in mid-May to begin Season 5 production. Sounds like they’ll review the scripts there and hopefully start shooting shortly thereafter. The cast hasn’t gotten together to shoot the Western since November 2020, so it’s been a while since they all stepped back into these roles.

“I’m waiting — my anticipation’s getting higher and higher — but then I’m like, ‘Well, this is why I do ranch work,'” Mo Brings Plenty continued. “So the anticipation level will drop back down. And it’s just… it is what it is.

He joked, “But I hope that we continue to build with that particular character. Because I’m starting to like the guy a little bit.”

So are we. In “Yellowstone” Season 4, Mo Brings Plenty quickly captured the audience’s attention. We’ve seen him in the background in previous seasons, but he really stood out from the beginning in Season 4. We saw him capture one of the leaders in the attacks on the Duttons. We watched him interact with his family (which was performed by his real-life wife and son). And we got to see Brings Plenty lead a ceremony for a Native American ritual, helping out Kayce Dutton.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Mo Brings Plenty to Emcee 2022 Western Heritage Awards

It’s a good thing for “Yellowstone” star Mo Brings Plenty that Season 5 production doesn’t start until May. That gives him plenty of time to prepare for emceeing the 2022 Western Heritage Awards in Oklahoma City. The awards take place at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum on April 8-9, 2022.

Per the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, these awards “honor individuals who have made significant contributions to Western heritage through creative works in literature, music, television, and film that share the great stories of the American West.”

Celebrity hosts like Mo Brings Plenty generally host or emcee the event. He’ll even be presenting an award to Taylor Sheridan, creator of “Yellowstone,” for his work on the prequel series “1883.”