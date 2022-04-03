‘Yellowstone’ Star Mo Brings Plenty Set to Emcee 2022 Western Heritage Awards

Oklahoma City’s Western Heritage Awards will be hosted by none other than Yellowstone icon Mo Brings Plenty for their 2022 ceremony.

Details: 2022 Western Heritage Awards

What: The Western Heritage Awards events and honors, open to public with museum admission

The Western Heritage Awards events and honors, open to public with museum admission When: Friday, April 8 to Saturday, April 9

Where: National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Why: To honor individuals who have made significant contributions to Western heritage through creative works in literature, music, television, and movies.

For 2022, the awards ceremony will be held Saturday, April 9th at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum. Celebrity hosts, such as Yellowstone icon Mo Brings Plenty, will present this black-tie event honoring individuals who have made significant contributions to Western heritage with their inductions into the Hall of Great Western Performers and Hall of Great Westerners as well as the presentation of the Chester A. Reynolds Memorial Award and Lifetime Achievement Award.

‘Yellowstone’ Star to Present Kurt Russell into Hall of Great Western Performers at Western Heritage Awards 2022

In addition, 2022’s ceremony will see Hollywood icon Kurt Russell’s induction into the Hall of Great Western Performers. Excitingly, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from the actor firsthand on Saturday, April 9th at 11:00 a.m.

After receiving his award/induction, Russell will participate in a panel discussion at this time, with emcee/actor Mike McGreevey. This special event will also be open to the public with purchase of admission into the museum.

Other Western Heritage Awards events will surely appeal to Yellowstone fans:

Western Heritage Cocktail Reception

FRIDAY, APRIL 8, 2022

Western or business casual attire

5:30 p.m. | Cocktail Reception | Hors d’oeuvres and cash bar

Western Heritage Awards Ceremony

SATURDAY, APRIL 9, 2022

also Western black-tie optional

5:00 p.m. | Cocktail Hour

6:00 p.m. | Dinner Service

FRIDAY, APRIL 8, 2022

11:00 a.m. | Western Heritage Awards Workshop

Come participate in a workshop focusing on music and featuring previous Western Heritage Award winners Mary Kaye Holt and Adrian Brannan, also musician Finis Smith and Western entertainer R.W. Hampton. Moderated by Cindy Scarberry from the Rodeo Opry.

All other daytime events are also free to the general public with museum admission. And with American icon Mo Brings Plenty on hand, it’s an excellent year for Yellowstone fans to attend the Western Heritage Awards.