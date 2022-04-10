‘Yellowstone’ Star Mo Brings Plenty Talks Saving Crippled Cow From Drowning

Yellowstone actor Mo Brings Plenty is not only an actor but a rancher, too. He has to watch his farm animals closely. Well, one of his animals needs some tender loving care. They all do, of course. But he happened to have a cow that definitely needs close watching on his ranch. There was a situation that cropped up and he needed to take care of it immediately.

‘Yellowstone’ Actor Mo Brings Plenty Takes Quick Action To Save One Of His Cows

“Yeah, I was feeding cows and I noticed one of my, I got a crippled cow now and I gotta keep an eye out for her,” Yellowstone actor Mo Brings Plenty said in an interview with Cowboys & Indians Magazine‘s Joe Leydon. “And I noticed she was missing. And so I went to looking for her and I found her. She was stuck pretty good in a pond.

“I don’t know how the heck she made it,” he said. “Just probably from struggling. In the direction she was facing, she got deeper and deeper out. And she managed to keep her head above water. I have no idea what the time or when she went out there. And so it was a hustle-up and get what’s needed to try and get her pulled out and hoping that, you know, we made it in time.”

Actor Also Has Background In Rodeo Lifestyle, Too

My goodness, that’s quite an adventure. But it’s good that he was able to save that cow that he cares about so much. Well, we did mention that he’s an actor and rancher. Yellowstone actor Mo Brings Plenty is also a guy who has some taste of the rodeo lifestyle with him, too.

He happened to talk about this with his Yellowstone co-star Jefferson White, who plays Jimmy Hurdstrom, on The Official Yellowstone Podcast. Mo Brings Plenty also did have some uncles who rode competitively. They did teach him the right way to rie a horse. Still, one of his uncles sadly died during a competition.

“There’s no one else in our family that wanted to take that next step in that realm. And I think I was just crazy enough to be the one to say, ‘You know what, I’ll do it,’” the Yellowstone star said. He did pretty well at riding bareback. Mo Brings Plenty even tried to ride saddle bronc, too.

“I was horrible because of my thought process of everything,” Mo Brings Plenty said. “I was so scared and nervous of it. And I rode bulls, and then eventually, I got scared of the bareback horses as well. And I just decided to stick with riding bulls, they weren’t as scary for me.”