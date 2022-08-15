‘Yellowstone’ Star Neal McDonough Lands New Role

Neal McDonough just landed a huge role in an upcoming sports drama. In a movie billed as similar to Remember the Titans, McDonough of Yellowstone and Casey Cott of Riverdale both headline the upcoming sports drama Black Spartans. Production on the film starts this fall in Atlanta.

The film directed by Ben Cory Jones (Insecure) explores the “explosive era of the mid-1960s where social upheaval paved the way for a new order in college football.

This film marks Jones’ first feature and it tells the story of the first fully-integrated college football team. The team is based on the story of the Michigan State Spartans, coached by Duffy Daugherty. The team’s revolutionary setup broke down barriers and changed the face of the sport.

Cory Wharton serves as executive producer, Deadline reports. They report that Jones, McDonough, Cott, David Brown, Rochelle Claerbaut, Ruve McDonough, Justin Oates-Marable and Jimmy V will produce.

McDonough has earned the reputation over his career as an outstanding character actor. He’s been described as one of the “best bad guy character actors” today for his numerous villainous roles.

McDonough’s credits include Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, RED 2, Captain America: The First Avenger, Flags of Our Fathers and many more.

However, the actor may be more notable for his prowess as a television actor. He appeared on The Flash, American Horror Story, Yellowstone, Van Helsing, The 100, Project Blue Book, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Altered Carbon, Suits, Arrow, Justified and Desperate Housewives, among many other series.

McDonough’s representation includes Luber Roklin Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.

While we’re used to seeing McDonough as John Dutton’s biggest business rival in Season 2, we’ll have to get used to seeing him on the silver screen as a barrier-breaking football coach.

Neal McDonough Honors His Mother With Instagram Post

Neal McDonough recently posted to Instagram to honor his mother, who would’ve turned 95 this summer.

On Yellowstone, McDonough played Malcolm Beck, a rival businessman who, along with brother Teal Beck, gun for Dutton’s empire. However, fans of the show know how it turned out for the Beck brothers in Season 2.

However, in this touching post, McDonough credits his successes to the strong women in his life. His mother and father both emigrated from Ireland to Massachusetts. His mother hails from County Tipperary.

“This amazing woman was my mother Catherine,” the Yellowstone star wrote in his caption. “Today would’ve been her 95th birthday. She has been gone from us for 29 years. I can’t put into words how much I miss this woman who designed and built me. I also cannot thank this woman enough for handing over the reins to the most incredible woman that I have ever had the blessing to meet. That woman that I get to call my best friend and love of my life. My wife Ruvé.”

Whether we see the character of Malcom Beck in the next Yellowstone season remains a mystery; however, we’re incredibly excited to see McDonough in his new film role.