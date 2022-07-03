‘Yellowstone’ Star Neal McDonough Remembers His ‘Amazing’ Late Mother in Moving Tribute

On Saturday, Yellowstone star Neal McDonough shared a touching post on social media dedicated to his late mother who passed away 29 years ago. He called his mother, Catherine, an “amazing woman” and shared that he appreciates the impact she’s had on his life even to this day.

McDonough starred as businessman Malcolm Beck alongside his brother, Teal Beck, on the hit Paramount series. Like so many other antagonists on the show, the two brothers went after John Dutton (Kevin Costner), his family, and their land. If you watched Yellowstone Season 2, you know how that turned out for the Beck brothers.

Yet McDonough credits any success he’s had to the women in his life. That started with his mother who would’ve turned 95 this weekend. But it also includes his wife, Ruvé McDonough.

“This amazing woman was my mother Catherine,” the Yellowstone star wrote on Instagram. “Today would’ve been her 95th birthday. She has been gone from us for 29 years. I can’t put into words how much I miss this woman who designed and built me. I also cannot thank this woman enough for handing over the reins to the most incredible woman that I have ever had the blessing to meet. That woman that I get to call my best friend and love of my life. My wife Ruvé.”

“Without these two women I would not be where I am today,” he continued. “Without these two women I would never feel the immense love that one feels for a mother or a wife. These two women have led and will always lead me through this amazing life that God has given me. Thank you Lord for giving me these two ladies! I am the luckiest man to walk the face of this earth!”

‘Yellowstone’ Actor Neal McDonough Hints at Malcolm Beck’s Return in Season 5

As mentioned, the Beck brothers were the main adversaries of the Dutton family in Season 2. To make a long story short, they bit off more than they could chew with the Duttons, which cost Teal Beck his life. However, according to McDonough, Malcolm’s fate might be less clear than originally thought.

The actor spoke with TVLine a few weeks ago about his Yellowstone character’s “uncertain” fate. At first, he wanted to team up with John Dutton against Chief Thomas Rainwater in an attempt to shut down the casino. But later, Beck kidnapped Tate, assaulted Beth, and had a local militia go after the Dutton family. That led to John tracking him down and shooting him, and most of us likely presumed his character to be dead. Not so fast.

“Did I die? Did I? I’m not so sure about that,” McDonough said to TVLine. “We have talked about the fact we didn’t actually see Malcolm Beck’s eyes close. There is always that possibility. My brother won’t be coming back for sure, but there is a possibility.”

McDonough admitted Teal Beck won’t be coming back. But could Malcolm Beck actually return in Season 5? We’ll have to wait and watch to find out.