‘Yellowstone’ Star Neal McDonough Shares Touching Message From Set of His New Western

In a recent Instagram post, “Yellowstone” actor Neal McDonough shares a heartwarming message from the set of his western, “The Warrant 2”. Fans see the 56-year-old actor in a strapping cowboy hat while parading around a grassy field. In the distance, viewers can see mountains against the bright blue sky. McDonough then turned the camera to his wife Ruvé and three of their children riding horses.

“Here I am on the set of “Warrant 2,” and I couldn’t be prouder,” the actor begins in his video. “I think I’m having one of those moments where I can’t believe how fortunate, how blessed I am.”

His caption reads, “So blessed to have my production partner and love of my life Ruvé on set today with London, Clover, and Jammer! Love this!! Thank You, God, for these blessings!”

He wraps up his video by reminding two of his children who couldn’t be with him that day how much he misses them. “Miss you, Morgan. Miss you, Catherine,” he said. “God bless everybody.”

Social Media Celebrates ‘Yellowstone’ Alum Neal McDonough’s Western

“Yellowstone” alum Neal McDonough isn’t the only one celebrating his return to the western world. Earlier this month, the “Apex” actor shares the exciting news of the return of his John Breaker character. He posted a photo of himself, shooting a gun while in his saddle on a horse. He also gets the opportunity to work with his wife Ruvé as she is producing the film.

Not only did McDonough say that the film is “gonna be quite a ride!!!” But the actor also teased a couple of acting stars to join him for the movie. He let his fans on Instagram know that stars Dermot Mulroney and Bruce Boxleitner would also star in the film with him. Since he announced the upcoming sequel, McDonough’s fans shared his excitement in the comments.

“You’re quite the legend mate,” “Arrow” star Paul Blackthorne said.

Another fan likely has a list of the “Yellowstone” actor’s movies to re-watch. “Always look forward to seeing your films.”

Neal McDonough Appeared in an Episode of ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’

Fans of Neal McDonough know he can play the role on big screens or in television series. After all, he did star in an episode of the hit FOX action-drama, “9-1-1: Lone Star.”

In “Yellowstone,” McDonough starred as the malicious Malcolm Beck during Season 2. But last month, the actor starred as a police sergeant who clashed with firefighter Owen Strand (Rob Lowe). The synopsis reads, “When a dust-up between Owen and an obnoxious police sergeant (guest star Neal McDonough) goes viral, the existing tensions between police and fire rescue mount, leading Owen to decide they will settle the score on the softball field. Meanwhile, Grace competes against a hotshot call center night-shift operator when he moves over to the day shift.”