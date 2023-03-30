‘Yellowstone’ Star & Ohio Native Luke Grimes Donates Water Filters to East Palestine Residents Following Train Derailment

In an effort to help his home state of Ohio, Yellowstone star Luke Grimes has donated water filters to the East Palestine residents, who were impacted by a horrific train derailment last month.

According to Cleveland 19 News, Luke Grimes has joined forces with the Jeff Ruby Family to bring relief aid to East Palestine. The family notably owns and operates Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment, which has steakhouses throughout the U.S.

The Yellowstone actor as well as members of the Jeff Ruby family will be distributing 250 water filtration systems from Hydroviv. They will then present Mayor Trent Conaway with a more than $100,000 donation in East Palestine. The Jeff Ruby Family is contributing $50,000 of the donation. The ceremony will take place on Friday (March 31st).

TransLoop Founder and CEO, Nick Reasoner, who is a fellow Ohio native and University of Cincinnati graduate, is also donating trucking service to transport the water filters to East Palestine residents.

Speaking about the train derailment, Luke Grimes stated, “Once I saw the news of the train derailment in East Palestine, I knew I had to do something to help the residents get back on their feet. With this visit and the dedicated fundraising, we hope we are able to continue to shine a light on this devastating incident and inspire others to step up and help too.”

Along with donating the water filters, Grimes is donating additional proceeds from his new single Oh Ohio to the East Palestine residents. The song made its debut in mid-March. He penned the track with Jessi Alexander and Jon Randall.

East Palestine Mayor Thanks Luke Grimes For His Efforts to Help the Town Recover

East Palestine Mayor Conaway also released a statement thanking Luke Grimes and the Jeff Ruby family for the amazing donation and water filters.

“Their support will help us move forward toward our vision of a thriving and resilient comment,” the mayor said. Conaway explained that while the water in East Palestine is safe to drink, the water filters will provide an extra layer of protection and peace of mind for the residents. “We are grateful for everyone’s commitment to ensuring our community’s health and safety.”

Britney Ruby Miller, CEO of Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment, also spoke about how she first got in contact with the Yellowstone star. “Luke Grimes and his team reached out to discuss how we could jointly assist the people of East Palestine in providing resources. Our foundation’s core values are helping people during disasters with immediate relief so we knew we had to help those in East Palestine. Luke, an Ohio native was eager to partner for immediate impact. We are honored he chose us for the mission.”