‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Reveals the Show’s ‘Values’ That She Can ‘Align With’

Within the context of the Yellowstone universe, actress Piper Perabo’s character Summer Higgins has very clear values: protect wildlife and save American wildlands. However, outside the fictional universe and following the series midseason finale, Perabo is speaking out about which of Yellowstone‘s “values” she can “align with.”

Recently, Piper Perabo faced questions regarding whether or not she worried her character might come across to Yellowstone fans as a “latte liberal.” According to Fox News, she did worry a little bit. However, soon enough, she found herself meshing well with the cast, and she also revealed that some of her real-life beliefs more frequently align with the Duttons than we might think.

“I was concerned a little,” Piper Perabo said, “because that’s how Beth views Summer at the beginning, and the audience is so in love with Beth that her view of someone tends to sway them.”

However, since making her debut as Summer Higgins in season four of Yellowstone, she’s adapted well to her role. Of her character’s differences with the Duttons, the actress continued, “There’s a lot that Taylor Sheridan and the Yellowstone universe believes in that I really believe in, like the representation of Native American values and the different tribes, and the struggle and internal politics of family life.”

Perabo continued, “There’s just so much there that I really align with, and also when you peel back the layers, land conservation is something that, when you get to the zoom-out picture, we really agree on. I think it’s cool to have a show that has very different values that are in conversation—and sometimes in physical altercation.”

It will be interesting to see how Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins further develops as a character when the second part of Yellowstone season five debuts sometime this summer.

‘Yellowstone’s Piper Perabo is Actually a ‘Huge Wes Bentley Fan’

Though Yellowstone fans might not feel the same way, Piper Perabo revealed following the series’ recent midseason finale that she’s actually a “huge Wes Bentley fan.”

Wes Bentley has played the controversial Dutton character Jamie since the series premiere in 2018. Though he began the show as a self-assured lawyer for the Dutton family and the ranch, he’s since become one of John Dutton’s most-hated enemies.

Perabo, reflecting on Bentley’s character and Bentley as an actor himself, said, “I think Wes is such a good actor and so fun, and I love that he continues to be—no matter how much John includes him—a thorn in his side.”

Overall, she gushed, “I’m a huge Wes Bentley fan, from like American Beauty, all the way back.”

Piper Perabo also foreshadowed immense trouble for Bentley’s character during her interview. Reflecting on season five’s seventh episode, she said, “This relationship that [Jamie’s] getting into with Sarah Atwood is so much trouble … I think you can tell that things are going really south because [the seventh] episode doesn’t end at the [state] fair; it ends with him practicing that speech.”