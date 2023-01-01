‘Yellowstone’ Star Promises ‘War is Coming’ Ahead of Midseason Finale

Unlike Yellowstone‘s previous seasons, season five is split into two parts. Altogether, it’s comprised of 14 episodes, significantly longer than Taylor Sheridan’s 10 episodes per season. As such, fans are gearing up for Yellowstone‘s midseason finale, and while that means a temporary months-long break is on its way, series star Rob Kirkland—who plays the Sheriff Bill Ramsey—says “war is coming” in the midseason finale.

Kirkland prefaced Sunday night’s all-new episode with a thrilling preview. Check it out for yourself.

We’ve seen little of Wes Bentley‘s Jamie this season, aside from when he’s plotting—and more—with actress Dawn Olivieri’s Sarah Atwood who’s also been a promising adversary for Kelly Reilly‘s Beth Dutton. However, the clip immediately puts the spotlight back on Jamie and his plan to “save” the Dutton Ranch.

Jamie Moves to Impeach John as Governor

“The greatest threat to that ranch is our father,” Jamie shouts at Beth. “So I will remove the threat.”

As we see in the clip, that certainly comes at a cost. Resolute but embattled, blood drips from a small cut in Jamie’s hairline.

The preview for Yellowstone‘s midseason finale also piqued our curiosity when John Dutton tells Monica, “I got something to ask Kayce, I need his help. I need it from all of you.”

Given the “war” between John and Jamie, we can’t help but wonder what kind of help Kevin Costner‘s character is asking for. Does it have something to do with his herd moving down South for a few winters? Or is it more of a family issue, one essentially created by John himself?

Last week, Yellowstone writers teased ahead of the midseason finale that Jamie, with encouragement from Sarah Atwood, would make a move as Attorney General of Montana to impeach John as governor. The clip prefacing tonight’s episode reveals Jamie officially moves forward with the decision.

‘Yellowstone’s Rob Kirkland Promises Series’ Return This Spring with More ‘Fire’ Following Midseason Finale

Although we’re absolutely dreading another months-long break in the middle of Yellowstone season five, Rob Kirkland assured fans that, following the midseason finale, the cast will bring more fire when the show returns.

He wrote in his post, “Tune in 2nite for the [Yellowstone] mid-season finale on [Paramount Network]— & we’ll be back with the [fire emoji] this spring.”

Fans shared their excitement in the comments. But what exactly can we expect from the second half of Yellowstone season five following the midseason finale? Not much as of right now. Some of our favorite stars have shared a little bit of news regarding the latter half of the season, but nothing that reveals how the “war” will end.

Piper Perabo, the actress who plays animal rights activist Summer Higgins, said during a recent interview with TV Insider, “I can’t wait to get back to the back half [of season five] just because I want to know what happens. I personally only know what happens up to the midseason finale up to that last second, and I don’t know what happens when we come back.”

Ian Bohen, who plays the beloved Yellowstone cowboy Ryan, also spoke about what to expect following the midseason premiere. Overall, he said fans should expect part two to be more “joy-less” compared to part one.