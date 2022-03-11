‘Yellowstone’ Star Rob Kirkland Doesn’t Understand Fan’ Hate for Monica

Yellowstone actor Rob Kirkland revealed that he was surprised by the fan reaction to Monica Dutton, played by Kelsey Absille. Monica’s role in the series is as the wife of Kayce Dutton, who is often at odds with his father, John.

“Nothing is by accident with what Taylor’s doing with his show,” Kirkland said in an interview with Den of Geek. “There’s a long game – Taylor already knows how the series is going to end, and he’s putting things together. So people might hate certain characters, but I like Monica. I like the conflict that [she] creates. Isn’t that what that good storytelling is? Empathy and conflict.”

Kirkland praised his frequent collaborator Taylor Sheridan for this reason. He feels that the writer-director has a unique point of view on storytelling, including his ability to create authentic characters and thus conflicts that feel real.

“Taylor just has an idea of how his actors think and feel and talk,” he explained. “The first thing that he is addressing with his shows is [creating] an authentic human being having an authentic experience. Then you layer it with the environment that they’re coming from. Whether it’s First Nations domain, or whether it’s the inner city. But you have to have the patience, the empathy, and the courage to connect with humanity. And that’s why these stories connect with so many people.”

It’s for that reason that Kirkland believes fan reaction to Sheridan shows is so intense. He said: “I can’t say enough about him and his approach to it. I’m happy to have had the good fortune of working with a lot of great artists, actors, writers, filmmakers, and whatnot. Taylor is in that echelon, it comes down to the great ones always striving for authenticity.”

Rob Kirkland May Receive Fan Backlash as Yellowstone Antagonist

In another interview with Outsider, Kirkland discussed what to expect from his character in season 5. He rejoined the series after an appearance in season 2. After the death of the previous sheriff, Kirkland’s Bill Ramsey character fills the role.

“People that are fans of John Dutton might not be fans of Bill Ramsey come Season 5,” Kirkland said. “So yeah, there’s some stuff that Taylor has told me, which obviously I’ve got to keep close to the vest, but I can say, I am the sheriff, and I can say that that Bill is not your friend. Bill ain’t your friend.

“And he’s putting the pieces together, even in that scene. And he already knows some things. So, he didn’t really want the job, that’s how I took it. You know what I mean? Because he knows what it entails and he knows that’s going to put him right here [at fists] with John. He’s already someone who has lost enough in life, and he’s doing enough, but he doesn’t want to have this fight with the Duttons. But he feels he’s the man that Yellowstone needs. So, it’s going to be exciting.”

He then added an ominous warning: “Get ready. I hope he lives, I hope he survives. I kept so many secrets so far, but there’s a lot. There’s going to be a lot of tension and a lot between Ramsey and John next year, for sure.”