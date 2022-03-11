‘Yellowstone’ Star Rob Kirkland Opens Up About His Character’s Return to the Show

Originally, “Yellowstone” star Rob Kirkland believed that his stint on Taylor Sheridan’s show would be a one-and-done kinda deal.

But things quickly changed when Sheridan recruited Kirkland for Season 4. Kirkland’s character Bill Ramsey got promoted to Interim Sheriff with the death of Hugh Dillon’s Sheriff Donnie Haskell. And now, it looks like Sheridan has set Ramsey up to stir some conflict with Kevin Costner’s John Dutton.

Earlier this week, Rob Kirkland sat down with Den of Geek to talk about his “Yellowstone” and “Mayor of Kingstown” future. For context, Kirkland also starred in Sheridan’s Paramount Plus series as Police Captain Walter.

As for Kirkland’s return to Montana, the star explained, “I got a call from Taylor. He told me after Season 2 that I would be back. He called me up and said, ‘There’s a new sheriff in town.’ So I kind of knew Ramsey would be back right then.”

And boy, are we glad to see him. Fans likely passed over Rob Kirkland’s character the first time he appeared on “Yellowstone.” But after his conversation with John in Season 4, we see a potential new antagonist set up for Season 5.

It’ll be really interesting to see a man of the law on one side and John Dutton on the other. While our instincts say to root for John, can we in good conscience root against a police officer? And an upstanding one at that? Hopefully, John and Ramsey’s conflict paints an even more morally gray picture of the characters we’ve come to know and love.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Rob Kirkland Talks Getting Role on ‘Mayor of Kingstown’

Early last year, Rob Kirkland only knew Taylor Sheridan through his “Yellowstone” ties. But he figured that was a good enough reason to pick up the phone and ask the creator about his new show, “Mayor of Kingstown.”

“The audition script had been released, I think around January of 2021. One of my friends had read it and he said ‘You’ve got to talk to Taylor about Kingstown,'” Kirkland explained. “But I wasn’t about to call him up and ask, ‘Do you have any more great roles for me?'”

Kirkland added with a laugh, “But I did. I called him up and asked, ‘What’s up with this Kingstown situation?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, we’ve got something in mind for you.'”

Suddenly, Rob Kirland had two Sheridan shows to juggle at once. “We talked a little bit more about what he had planned for Yellowstone, but it was more about Kingstown at that point – What the plan would be, the vision and the voice of the series. And for Kingstown, I was thinking, ‘Wow, this thing is going to be wild,’ because there wasn’t really anything like that on television.”