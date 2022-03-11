‘Yellowstone’ Star Rob Kirkland Praises Taylor Sheridan for ‘Authentic’ Storytelling

Yellowstone actor Rob Kirkland had nothing but compliments for series creator Taylor Sheridan’s compelling writing.

“If you’re doing authentic storytelling, the more authentic of a person you are, the more authentic your storytelling is going to be,” Kirkland told Den of Geek. “When you get a chance to talk with Taylor, he’s very authentic, and that striving to be an authentic person transcends into being an authentic artist.”

Kirkland and Sheridan have collaborated multiple times. Aside from Yellowstone, Kirkland starred in the Sheridan-created Mayor of Kingstown. According to the actor, he enjoys working with the writer because of his “authentic storytelling.”

“Taylor just has an idea of how his actors think and feel and talk,” he continued. “The first thing that he is addressing with his shows is [creating] an authentic human being having an authentic experience. Then you layer it with the environment that they’re coming from. Whether it’s First Nations domain, or whether it’s the inner city. But you have to have the patience, the empathy, and the courage to connect with humanity. And that’s why these stories connect with so many people.”

He then joked about enjoying being a part of the “Sheridan mafia,” before adding:” I can’t say enough about him and his approach to it. I’m happy to have had the good fortune of working with a lot of great artists, actors, writers, filmmakers, and whatnot. Taylor is in that echelon, it comes down to the great ones always striving for authenticity.”

Yellowstone Actor Rob Kirkland Discusses His Character’s Return

On Yellowstone, Kirkland played Bill Ramsey firstly in what he thought was a one-off episode. However, after Hugh Dillon’s Sheriff Donnie Haskell was killed off, Sheridan called Kirkland back in to join season four.

“I got a call from Taylor,” explained Kirkland. “He told me after Season 2 that I would be back. He called me up and said, ‘There’s a new sheriff in town.’ So I kind of knew Ramsey would be back right then.”

Additionally, Kirkland discussed joining both Yellowstone and Mayor of Kingstown. He said: “The audition script had been released, I think around January of 2021. One of my friends had read it and he said ‘You’ve got to talk to Taylor about Kingstown.’ But I wasn’t about to call him up and ask, ‘Do you have any more great roles for me?’ But I did. I called him up and asked, ‘What’s up with this Kingstown situation?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, we’ve got something in mind for you.’”

He also explained that this call covered his roles on both shows.

“We talked a little bit more about what he had planned for Yellowstone, but it was more about Kingstown at that point – What the plan would be, the vision and the voice of the series,” said Kirkland. “And for Kingstown, I was thinking, ‘Wow, this thing is going to be wild,’ because there wasn’t really anything like that on television.”