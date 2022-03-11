‘Yellowstone’ Star Rob Kirkland Talks First Time He Met Tim McGraw on Set

Yellowstone actor Rob Kirkland opened up about meeting country musician and 1883 star Tim McGraw on the set of the latter show. They met when Kirkland dropped by the set to meet creator Taylor Sheridan.

“When I got to the Yellowstone set, even though [Taylor] wasn’t directing that episode, I knew he was somewhere in Montana,” Kirkland told Den of Geek. “So I was off that first day, and I went over to see him and got to meet Tim [McGraw] and they were doing the first piece of 1883. Then Taylor and I talked during that week again, and he dropped little hints about what will be coming for [Ramsey] in season five.”

Kirkland also discussed the huge following each of Sheridan’s shows has. He joked: “I didn’t have to kill anybody (laughs) to get into the ‘Sheridan mafia’. I’m pretty excited, pretty nervous. It’s an intense fan base, man. You don’t want to disappoint.

Additionally, he discussed how joining Yellowstone came about. He previously appeared in season two of the show, before being added to season five. His character, Bill Ramsey, is set to become the new sheriff.

“I got a call from Taylor,” explained Kirkland. “He told me after Season 2 that I would be back. He called me up and said, ‘There’s a new sheriff in town.’ So I kind of knew Ramsey would be back right then.”

Yellowstone‘s Rob Kirkland Talks Season Five

Becoming the new sheriff will put Kirkland’s Ramsey up against Kevin Costner’s John Dutton. As a result, Kirkland isn’t so sure Ramsey will resonate with fans.

“People that are fans of John Dutton might not be fans of Bill Ramsey come Season 5,” said Kirkland. “So yeah, there’s some stuff that Taylor has told me, which obviously I’ve got to keep close to the vest, but I can say, I am the sheriff, and I can say that that Bill is not your friend. Bill ain’t your friend.”

In addition to what Sheridan told him, Kirkland teased that the scripts for season five have some twists and turns.

“And he’s putting the pieces together, even in that scene. And he already knows some things. So, he didn’t really want the job, that’s how I took it. You know what I mean? Because he knows what it entails and he knows that’s going to put him right here [at fists] with John. He’s already someone who has lost enough in life, and he’s doing enough, but he doesn’t want to have this fight with the Duttons. But he feels he’s the man that Yellowstone needs. So, it’s going to be exciting. Get ready. There’s going to be a lot of tension and a lot between Ramsey and John next year, for sure.”