‘Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham Launching Bingham’s Bourbon This Year

Ryan Bingham will toss his cowboy hat into the whiskey ring in 2023. The singer/songwriter—who also stars as Walker on TV’s Yellowstone—plans to hit the market with Bingham’s Bourbon this year. And while there’s no official launch date yet, here’s what we do know about Bingham’s Bourbon.

From grain to glass, Bingham’s Bourbon is a distilled spirit of Texas, carrying the Certified Texas Whiskey tag. The juice is distilled in Texas using only Texas-grown rye, wheat, barley, and corn. Bingham’s Bourbon features two expressions: Original and Black Label.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“A good friend once told me, take care of your art and your art will take care of you,” says Ryan Bingham via BinghamSpirits.com. “Authenticity and integrity have always been at the heart of the songs and stories I tell, so when it came to making a whiskey that I could enjoy and share with my friends and fans, I knew the same standards would have to apply as well. I’ve spent years travelin’ the world playing honky-tonks and bars looking for a whiskey with enough kick and flavor to sip on the rocks, but smooth enough for a celebratory shot at the bar. After searching high and low I decided to head home to Texas and make my own. I’m proud to now bring you Bingham’s Bourbon.”

Bingham’s Bourbon Expressions

Check out the specs on Bingham’s Original and Black Label expressions.

Bingham’s Bourbon Original

Style: Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey Proof: 80

80 Nose: rye spice, honeysuckle

rye spice, honeysuckle Palate: sweet up front, toasted oak, baking spices

sweet up front, toasted oak, baking spices Finish: gentle finish with a hint of roasted pecans

Bingham’s Bourbon Black Label