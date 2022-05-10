‘Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham Reveals When He Hopes to Release New Music: ‘Got a Lot in the Works’

It’s been three long years since “Yellowstone” star Ryan Bingham has put out new music, but we’re still waiting patiently. Okay, not that patiently. But, Bingham did share recently that he has some big plans in the works, such as a tour and new music.

In conversation with PopCulture, Ryan Bingham joked that “Yellowstone” has kept him busy, and that’s why there hasn’t been any new music lately. But, he reassured fans that he does have plans to go on the road again. “I’ve really been writing a lot,” he said, “I’ve got some stuff I’m hoping to finish up this summer and have out by the end of the year or next year. I’ve got a lot in the works.”

He also shared that he wants to rerecord some old songs on acoustic guitar. “A lot of fans have been asking me for acoustic versions of my older songs that have never came out,” he explained. “And so, I’m going to just do some bootleg, stripped-down, just me and guitar versions of all these older songs and start putting those out as well.”

Ryan Bingham also explained how he feels about rerecording old songs, and it sounds like it will be a bittersweet experience for him as an artist. “A lot of those songs I wrote in my early 20s, and literally walked into the studio and didn’t have a whole lot of money or a lot of time to record them,” he said. “And I just sat down and did one take and they’re like, ‘That’s it, that’s what it’s got to be.’ And so, I’m looking forward to having an opportunity to sit and get some good, maybe better versions of some of these older songs, too.”

‘Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham Talks New Music and Touring

Bingham has high hopes for a tour eventually, but let fans know that it will probably be after “Yellowstone” season 5 wraps up. We can only guess when that’s going to be, since the cast hasn’t even gotten scripts yet. But, the show is definitely keeping him busy, and coming up he’ll have a packed schedule. “I was trying to get to do some more stuff this summer,” he shared, “but to be honest, we’re going to start with ‘Yellowstone’ and working on that. So, that’s keeping me pretty busy.”

In addition to being a singer, songwriter, and actor on “Yellowstone,” Ryan Bingham is also a father. “I’ve got three little kids too,” he said, “so the time that I do have off, I’m trying to get home to either be with them or have them come up and go camping with me in Montana.” But, he promised that he had a few weekend shows planned. “Then hopefully later this fall, when I get done with ‘Yellowstone,’ I can schedule some bigger and longer tours in there and play some music for people.”