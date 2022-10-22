‘Yellowstone’ Star Sells Incredible Malibu Beach Estate for $70 Million

Barrett Swatek, who portrayed Victoria Jenkins in season one of “Yellowstone,” just sold her amazing beach mansion in California with her husband. The property went for $70 million and sits right in a little private nook on Malibu Beach.

The “Yellowstone” actor sold the home with her husband Adam Weiss, a former hedge fund manager. The home sold in September 2022, and the couple received $70.4 million. It’s a luxurious 4-bedroom, 5.5-bath, 5,254-square-foot villa in a contemporary style. It fits right in on Malibu Beach. Specifically, it sits directly on a private patch of El Sol Beach in Malibu. Check out the amazing photos, courtesty of Taste of Country.

Malibu Home Owned By ‘Yellowstone’ Actor and Husband Sells for Staggering Price

Swatek and Weiss listed the home in March 2022 for a staggering $100 million, and got considerably less. But, they initially paid $45 million for the property, so they come out with some pocket money. The listing shows that the property breaks down to $13,399 per square foot. Additionally, the monthly payment is a whopping $419,190.

Now for a breakdown of the home. The main floor features a vaulted ceiling and includes the living room, den, dining area, and gourmet kitchen. It’s an open floorplan and features floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that open onto a wraparound deck. The deck provides stunning panoramic ocean and beach views and includes a fire pit.

The second floor includes the master bedroom, complete with fireplace, two spa-like bathrooms, a walk-in closet, and a separate sitting area. The upper floor includes two more bedrooms with attached bathrooms, a media room, a home gym, and a fourth bedroom with a private entrance and its own kitchen and living room.

The property sits on just over three acres of beach-side land, including a private path to the beach. The exterior features a pool, spa, pool deck, and an outdoor fireplace. The “sunrise-to-sunset ocean views” are definitely worth $70 million.

Meanwhile, Couple in Colorado List Their ‘Cave House’

Now here’s a home that could have been a “Yellowstone” set for a cool Dutton hideaway. Just imagine John Dutton going off to his cave when he has to think. Or is that too “Batman”? Either way, a couple in Colorado recently listed their cave home for sale. And yes, it really is built in a cave.

The home is 3,000 square feet, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It was hand-carved out of a cave in the side of Iron Mountain, near Glenwood Springs, Colorado. The property sits on 25.13 acres of land and was listed earlier this month for only $2.45 million. Way less then the “Yellowstone” star’s house on the beach sold for.

The previous owners lived in the cave for over 40 years, raising their son there, and now they’re ready for some non-cave living. The home is amazing, though, full of natural stalactites and incredible rock formations. It’s clear the love and care that went into this unique cave home, and we’re hoping it goes to someone who understands this precious treasure.