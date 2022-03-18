‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley Hilariously Says Kevin Costner ‘Smells Like Baseball’

One of the many stars dotting the cast of hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” Wes Bentley has a comedic take on co-star Kevin Costner.

“Yellowstone” watchers know Wes Bentley as the black sheep of the Dutton family tree, Jamie Dutton. With more “daddy” issues than anyone should have to bear, Jamie Dutton is one of the show’s most complex characters. He wants nothing more than the love of his overbearing and demanding father, John Dutton. He discovers that he’s adopted in season three, setting off a chain reaction that sees him kill his biological father, Garrett Randall. With the intense rivalry between son and father growing, many believe it could come to a head in the upcoming fifth “Yellowstone” season.

With Jamie and John Dutton constantly at each other’s throats on “Yellowstone,” Wes Bentley and John Dutton actor Kevin Costner spend a great deal of time together. In fact, they spend so much time together on the “Yellowstone” together, that Bentley knows what Costner smells like. To no one’s surprise, Bentley says his co-star carries the scent of America’s favorite pastime.

“He smells like baseball,” Bentley says in an interview with Knockturnal.

Wes Bentley’s description of Kevin Costner’s scent certainly gave “Yellowstone” fans a chuckle. It is, of course, a nod to Costner’s penchant for baseball movies like “Bull Durham” and “Field of Dreams.”

Despite their “Yellowstone” character’s dislike of each other, Wes Bentley and Kevin Costner are good friends away from set. In fact, Bentley says the entire “Yellowstone” cast is pretty tight.

“We’re all close … and most of the time, we hang out together,” he says.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic dictated just how close the cast could be to each other in season four. It shouldn’t be an issue when the cast reassembles to film season five.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley Talks About ‘Toll’ of Playing Jamie Dutton

Wes Bentley is a legitimate Hollywood superstar with a long list of accolades and accomplishments. He’s starred in blockbuster films like “The Hunger Games” and hist television shows like “American Horror Story.”

But there is something different about playing Jamie Dutton in the modern western drama. Wes Bently says his playing his “Yellowstone” character takes an emotional toll at times.

“I’m proud that I can leave my characters at work, but I’ve been pretty successful with my career,” he tells Deadline. “But Jamie, I think both lengths of time I’ve worked on him and the depths of which he is and goes to I find it really hard to amp up for it. I find it really hard to even start blurring the lines not because I don’t want to, I want to do what I’m doing, but I just know the toll it’s gonna take.”

With “Yellowstone” season five on the way, it will be interesting to see what Wes Bentley has in store for Jamie Dutton.