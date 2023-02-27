‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley Thinks Jamie Might’ve Ticked Off Beth for the Last Time

Yellowstone‘s Wes Bentley recently shed some light on his character’s relationship with fan favorite Beth Dutton coming to a head. In a recent interview, the Jamie Dutton actor compared Jamie and Beth’s upcoming clashes to a “Greek tragedy out in Big Sky country”.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“We’ve got something coming. We’re both threatening each other now in some serious ways,” Bentley told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s a mystery to me too where it’s going. I just know this is an inflection point…. Something major will come of this moment between Jamie and Beth. This is kind of the final straw. He didn’t much how much Beth was really fed up with him until really recently, and I think that is now flipped a switch in Jamie that he feels similarly.”

Fans of the series know that Jamie and Beth have issues that go back to their younger years. Quite naturally, Beth resents Jamie for what transpired after taking her to an abortion clinic (at her demand) when she was a teenager. Since the clinic was on a reservation, doctors performed an extensive but avoidable hysterectomy procedure on her.

On ‘Yellowstone’, Bentley is also interested in storylines beyond the Jamie and Beth feud

In addition to the ongoing showdown between Jamie and Beth, Bentley is invested in every angle of Yellowstone‘s intricate storylines. “I wait for that next script and within the same kind of anticipation or fans do for the next episode to be aired because, you know, Taylor [Sheridan]surprises us so much. And I’m so interested in everyone. I’m so invested in more than just Jamie. I’m invested in the whole thing now,” he explained.

The actors are left in the dark until their pages arrive. Because of this, the actor admits that they cook up their own plots while waiting. “We all talk about it on set, you know, all the possibilities. We do our own fanfiction,” he quipped.

Meanwhile, Bentley is downplaying a recent real-life story that might impact Yellowstone. Just recently, aficionados of Tye Sheridan’s acclaimed western show were sent into a frenzy when Deadline reported that the Paramount Network was planning to wrap up Yellowstone due to Kevin Costner’s wish to lessen his filming commitments on the series. Now, Bentley is providing his educated opinion on the reported feud and speculating about how it might influence the show’s future.

“The news that’s come out recently about the show is, you know, it’s above my pay grade. Different people making decisions,” Bentley explained to EW. “I know that they’re still working on… working things out with everyone, to make sure we shoot. And I’m confident we will. We always have before. I think it’s probably a bit of drama over nothing.”