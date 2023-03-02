‘Yellowstone’ Stars Break Silence Over Rumors That The Show Is Ending

With Yellowstone fans continuing to worry about the future of the show, co-stars Piper Perabo and Lainey Wilson spoke out about the rumors circulating about the hit series’ fate.

While at the Billboard Women in Music Awards Gala in Los Angeles on Wednesday (March 1st), Perabo and Wilson chatted about Yellowstone. “It’s been crazy, you know, I feel like I learned something about myself that I didn’t even know,” Wilson shared with Entertainment Tonight about being on the show. “I feel like I just I love being creative, whatever that means, and diving in head first. I’ve never acted a day in my life! So it’s such a cool experience.”

The duo also addressed the rumor that there is drama between Kevin Costner and the show’s co-creator Taylor Sheridan. Wilson admitted she wasn’t aware of anything one way or another. However, the country music hitmaker said she hopes to remain a part of the series. “You know what, I don’t know much, but I have a feeling they’re going to end it the right way, and there’s gonna be more of it,” she explained. “And I’m hoping I’m gonna be back in it!”

Wilson then spoke about Costner and even though they didn’t get a chance to meet on the set due to being in different scenes, she still praised him as being super talented. Perabo then said the Yellowstone star is amazing. “He’s such a movie star and it’s so inspiring to be around an actor like that.”

In regards to her thoughts about the behind-the-scenes feuding, Perabo had some thoughts. “I mean there’s always a lot of drama when it comes to Yellowstone, don’t believe everything you hear!”

‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Shares Her Thoughts About Potentially New Storylines in the Show

Meanwhile, Yellowstone actress Piper Perabo spoke about Sheridan’s potential plans for the future when it comes to new storylines. “Taylor Sheridan knows to play it really close to the vest, and I know better than to speak outside the ranch,” Perabo stated. “But I’m excited to see what happens next.”

Perabo has been on Yellowstone since the show’s season 4. She plays the role of Summer Higgins, an environmental activist. The character eventually turns into an advisor to Costner’s Montana Governor John Dutton.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, Perabo said that the inspiration behind her Yellowstone role was when she was arrested for protesting the nomination of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. “I had told Taylor over dinner this story of how I got arrested when I protested the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. And he was really interested. Taylor’s one of those cowboy-poet styles, an old spirit who loves a good yarn.”

Perabo then said that when Sheridan hears a good story, he wants to know all the details. “So I told him the story, and I didn’t really know what he was going to do with it or where it was going to go.”