‘Yellowstone’ Stars Come Together for Powerful Video on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is here, and the day is full of joy and togetherness for many people, even the cast of “Yellowstone.” A few of the stars came together to make a video thanking the fans for their support and showing how thankful they are for their viewers.

Ian Bohen, Luke Grimes, Gil Birmingham, Kelsey Asbille, and Wes Bentley, among other cast members, shared their gratitude in the video, thanking fans for watching “Yellowstone.”

“On behalf of everyone working with us on ‘Yellowstone,’ thank you guys for watching it, for sharing it with people who haven’t seen it,” said Ian Bohen. Luke Grimes also thanked fans for their support.

“My most gracious gratitude to all the fans,” said Gil Birmingham. Kelsey Asbille thanked fans for watching and loving the show as well.

“The community that has sprung up around ‘Yellowstone’ is the reason we get to keep doing ‘Yellowstone,'” said Jefferson White, “which is the best job I’ve ever had and the greatest honor of my life.”

“Yellowstone” has long been thankful to its fans and supporters for making the show one of the most popular in the US. Fans flocked to the comments to share their love for the show and its stars. “Yellowstone fans are the best…grateful for you all watching!!!” commented actress Wendy Moniz, who plays now-Senator Lynelle Perry.

Country music duo Honey Country commented, “thankful for y’all and this show shining a light on country music.” One fan wrote, “All of you are the bomb!! Sending much Respect and Love to all of you,” while another commented, “I love you all! Happy Thanksgiving! People will be watching reruns 100 years from now.”

Another fan wrote, “This message to your fans is why you and the show are so successful. I’m thankful for your talents!”

‘Yellowstone’ Thanksgiving Marathon: When and Where to Watch

“Yellowstone” is gearing up for a Thanksgiving marathon, and now that there are four seasons, they have to spread it out over more days. Gone are the days of the weekend “Yellowstone” marathon, now we need a whole week. But, you won’t see us complaining.

So, where and when can you start watching the “Yellowstone” marathon? First of all, the marathon is starting Thursday, Nov. 24, and ending on Nov. 27. Starting on Nov. 24 at 10 am to 10:50 pm, the Paramount Network will air season 1 to season 2, episode 2. Nov. 25, it’ll be season 2, episode 3 to season 3, episode 4. Nov. 26 they’ll show season 3, episode 5 to season 4, episode 6. Finally, on Sunday Nov. 27 they’ll air season 4, episode 7 to season 5, episode 4.

You can also watch the show on Peacock or Hulu, but the marathon will end in Sunday’s new episode.