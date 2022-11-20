‘Yellowstone’ Stars Hilariously Attempt to Guess Cole Hauser’s ‘Secret Talent’

We’re used to seeing Yellowstone star Cole Hauser ride across the Dutton Ranch taking care of business in his role of Rip Wheeler. But we’re not going to be focusing a lot on that role for a minute. We’re more interested in what is this dude’s “secret talent.” Yeah, like what special talent does Hauser have that others might not know about?

We get a little view into the other part of the life of Cole Hauser thanks to Vanity Fair. They gathered up five of our favorite actors from the show for a little quiz game with one another. Besides Hauser, we get insights from Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Gil Birmingham, and Wes Bentley.

‘Yellowstone’ Cast Members Do Their Best When It Comes To Guessing About Cole Hauser

After Hauser asks the other four what is his “secret talent,” the guesses come fast and furious. Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, said, “I’d say dancing. I don’t think people know he’s a great dancer.” Asbille, who plays Monica, said, “He is actually a great dancer.” Birmingham, who plays Chief Thomas Rainwater, said, “He’s a great toothpick chewer, too.” Asbille replied with, “A what?” Grimes said, “Toothpick chewer.” Bentley, who plays Jamie Dutton, said, “I’m gonna say burpees.”

Well, those guesses are all great and stuff. OK, Cole Hauser. What in the world is your “secret talent”? He first addresses Bentley’s burpee guess and he said, “Maybe in my 20s. But Luke got it right on the nose. It’s dancing. Not a lot of people know that I dance better than most.” Maybe we can see him get some hoofing in with Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly, on an upcoming Yellowstone episode.

Meanwhile, we’re just getting going with Season 5 of the show. Fans have already seen patriarch John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, take his role as governor of Montana. Oh yeah, we’ve had some Rip and Beth interactions already, too. But they have not had much time together. After all, Beth has her hands full all of a sudden as her father’s chief of staff. That was a role she didn’t expect to fill. Yet what John wants, John gets. And he didn’t want the handpicked chief of staff running his business. Expect to see more of Rip Wheeler dealing with issues on the ranch in the show’s new episodes. After all, there’s always something going on back where John’s heart truly is in his life. Yellowstone can be seen on the Paramount Network this Sunday night.