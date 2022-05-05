‘Yellowstone’ Stars Kevin Costner, Jen Landon Raise Jaw-Dropping $2.9 Million at Charity Event

Late last month, Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner and Jen Landon helped a Texas-based nonprofit raise an incredible $2.9 million at a black-tie charity ball.

At the “Black Ties & Grassroots” 20th Anniversary Gala, Costner hosted the event and even provided entertainment with his band, Modern West. Meanwhile, Jen Landon, the actress behind beloved bunkhouse mate Teeter, handled emcee duties.

The gala benefitted Plato-based organization Emily’s Place which serves women and children in abusive situations. The nonprofit works to “break the cycle of violence for women and their children through long-term transformational care that seeks to restore faith, hope, and health.”

If the nearly $3 million in funds wasn’t enough indication of the event’s success, organizers even had to move the venue from the Hyatt Regency Frisco-Dallas to the larger Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine. This was to accommodate the massive crowd that came to see Yellowstone‘s Kevin Costner and his band play. According to CultureMap, a total of 1,100 people attended the Black Ties & Grassroots event on Saturday, April 23. Of course, these guests were just as much there for Emily’s Place as they were for the Yellowstone stars.

Along with the Modern West’s performance, the event also had silent and live auctions, dinner and presentations. There were more than 90 baskets available at the silent auction. These sale items included things like home goods, accessories, kid’s toys, pet supplies and more. There was even a bull-shaped barbecue grill that Costner, himself, autographed that was up for auction.

Other big-ticket items included a wine getaway to Napa, a trip to Whitefish, Montana, trips to Sante Fe and Cabo San Lucas, a 25-person suite for a Garth Brooks concert, and a guitar boasting Kevin Costner’s signature.

Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner and Jen Landon Helped Raise 70 Percent of Texas Nonprofit’s Annual Budget

Gala organizers claimed that the event is responsible for raising roughly 70 percent of Emily’s Place’s annual budget. This money goes towards “programs and services such as trauma-informed counseling, case management, transportation, childcare, advocacy resources, and financial and workforce education for victims of domestic violence.”

Costner, himself, doesn’t play any role in Emily’s Place besides event headliner. Instead, he found out about the well-deserving organization through a friend. After hearing about all that the nonprofit provides, he knew he needed to help raise funds for its efforts. Naturally, Jen Landon had to join the efforts, providing the same fiery energy that we see on Yellowstone.

Not surprisingly, Emily’s Place executive director Brynn Bruno was ecstatic about the turnout and the amount of money earned. Following the ball, Bruno teased that next year’s headliner will be just as impressive as the Yellowstone stars.

“We hope to announce that soon,” she said.