‘Yellowstone’ Stars Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille Presenting Award at 2022 ACM Awards

The ACM Awards are already shaping up to be an incredible event, especially now that “Yellowstone” stars Kelsey Asbille and Luke Grimes are presenting.

The Academy of Country Music Twitter account announced the duo’s role earlier today. The “Yellowstone” couple of Monica and Kayce will be joined by many other stars across various industries. “Reacher” star Alan Ritchson will present, as well as Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Country fans will see superstar Mickey Guyton as well as Jason Aldean. And let’s not forget actors Guy Torry and Tom Pelphrey, or bestselling author James Patterson.

And these are just the presenters. Performance-wise, country fans can look forward to everyone from Carrie Underwood to Chris Stapleton to Dolly Parton to Luke Bryan. We’ll also see Chris Young, Eric Chruch, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, and Walker Hayes. Check out the full list of performers here.

But “Yellowstone” fans are likely most excited to see Kelsey Asbille and Luke Grimes present at the ACM Awards.

Kelsey Asbille & Luke Grimes are trading dirt roads for the red carpet. 💫 Catch these @Yellowstone stars as they take on their next role: #ACMawards presenters! Tune in Monday at 8pm ET/5pm PT, only on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/AUNAQvkgu9 — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) March 4, 2022

Catch ‘Yellowstone’ Stars Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille Presenting at the ACM Awards on Amazon Prime

In the past, the Academy of Country Music Awards would air on a network or broadcast cable channel. But now, fans will have to catch Kelsey Asbille and Luke Grimes presenting at the ACM Awards on Amazon Prime.

Why the move to the streaming service? Reportedly because the viewership numbers dwindled over the past few years. When the ACM awards aired on cable in 2019, 9.9 million viewers tuned in. But in 2021, only 6.6 people watched the ceremony. This is a huge dip that the awards show can’t afford.

So, for the first time, a major award ceremony will go streaming only. Perhaps they figure more people subscribe to Amazon Prime than own a cable box anymore, so they hope to catch viewers there. And perhaps Prime figures more people will sign up for the streaming service that hope to catch the ACM Awards.

Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, released a statement last fall about the switch.

“We are thrilled that the Academy of Country Music Awards are first to take this giant step toward the future of awards shows with Amazon Prime Video,” Whiteside said. “This partnership, which reinforces our position as an innovative, progressive awards show, will deliver the broadest possible audience and, simultaneously, deliver massive value to our artists whose music lives inside this ecosystem, enabling fans to discover and stream music as they watch.”

Make sure you tune into the ACM Awards on March 7 on Amazon Prime at 8 p.m. EST.