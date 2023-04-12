Three years after meeting on the set of the hit western series Yellowstone, actor, and musician Ryan Bingham confirmed he and Hassie Harrison are dating.

In his latest Instagram post, Bingham shared an adorable snapshot of him kissing his Yellowstone co-star with a fire burning behind them. “More than a spark,” Bingham declared with a fire emoji. He then tagged Harrison, who commented, “I love you, cowboy.”

According to Us Weekly, Bingham and Harrison started working together on season 3 of Yellowstone. Bingham has been playing Walker, a musician and former convict turned ranch hand since the first season. Harrison joined the show in 2020 as Laramie, a barrel racer and ranch hand.

Before his relationship with Harrison, Bingham was married to film producer Anna Axster from 2009 to 2021. The former couple has three children together. Bingham reportedly changed his name after the divorce to drop his ex’s maiden name.

In December 2020, Bingham praised his ex and said he felt “whole” because of her and their children. “Having kids will do that for you,” the Yellowstone star told Express at the time. “When I met my wife, we were both vagabonds, just roaming around the country. Then we got a place in LA, and it was the first time I ever had my name on a lease. I had an address! That was big to me.”

Harrison previously dated Austin Nichols, who she met while working on The Iron Orchard.

Ryan Bingham Recently Spoke About How He He Landed His ‘Yellowstone’ Role

While speaking to Cowboys and Indians last month, Ryan Bingham recalled how he landed his role on Yellowstone.

“Originally, Taylor [Sheridan] contacted me about writing some songs for the show,” Bingham said. “Then when he discovered my family ranched and I used to ride bulls, he said, ‘Well, shoot. We gotta get you in the show. If you’re good, we’ll keep you on. If you suck, we’ll kill you off.’ I’m not dead yet.”

Bingham also said he’d rather be on the show’s set in Montana than out on his music tours. “Yellowstone really gives me a chance to slow things down. It helps me get back to horses, back to nature, back to seeing food grow out of the ground and what it takes to do that.”

Bingham went on to add that his favorite Yellowstone co-stars are the horses. Since he grew up in the country, he loves being out in nature and working with horses. “That’s definitely in my blood and something I really appreciate about the show. Working with horses is a very humbling thing. They’re so strong and powerful yet at the same time such empathetic, sensitive creatures.”