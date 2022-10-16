‘Yellowstone’ Stars Saddling Up on Horseback to Increase Voter Awareness

Yellowstone‘s Season 5’s premiere is just a few weeks away and we’re excited to see what comes next. However, before we dive back into all of the drama that fuels the Dutton Ranch, some of our favorite cast members recently headed out on horseback to help increase voter awareness. The move came just a few weeks before Americans prepare to head to the polls for the upcoming midterm elections.

According to CNN, Yellowstone‘s Piper Perabo (Summer Higgins) and Mo Brings Plenty (Mo) make up part of a group of celebrities that took part in a special Ride to the Polls awareness event. Other participants include Dexter: New Blood‘s Loren Anthony, Breaking Bad star Ryan Begay, and Batwoman‘s Nicole Kang. The voter awareness effort was led by the organizations, Harness and Protect the Sacred. The outlet states the Solidarity Trail Ride took place on Saturday, October 15th, with riders departing from Monument Valley, Arizona.

American actress America Ferrera, who helped found Harness alongside Ryan Piers Williams and NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama spoke out about the recent voter awareness effort. More importantly, though, she highlighted her organization’s most important goals.

“We all need to do what we can to increase turnout of these voters,” the actress said, “especially those who live in rural and disenfranchised communities.”

Ferrera explained, “With many systems of our democracy under attack, Harness is committed to help protect the right to vote for all Americans and do so using the strengths we have through storytelling and culturally competent on-the-ground organizing.”

Saturday’s Ride to the Polls is hardly the first culturally significant event Yellowstone‘s Mo Brings Plenty has participated in. Recently, the Mo actor spoke about his work with Native American communities. He detailed how he involves them with the show’s creation.

How Mo Brings Plenty Involves Native Communities in ‘Yellowstone’s Production

Yellowstone continues to be one of the top dramas on television as we head into season five. But it’s also one of the first TV series to have an entire department dedicated to Native American involvement. And Mo Brings Plenty is a huge reason for that. Mo Brings Plenty saw early success in his career more than a decade ago before making his way to Yellowstone. With such experience, Brings Plenty hopes to aid other Native Americans in finding success in the world of acting.

Speaking about Yellowstone specifically though, he said, “I try to get more of the people involved, the grassroots people, like our language speakers and our artisans. I try to get more and more of our tribal people involved in this industry because there’s so many different avenues to it.”

Acting is certainly a major part. However, he stresses that there are many ways for his people to become involved in the show and industry alike.

“Our people are very important to me, always, first and foremost,” the Yellowstone star emphasized. “I’m blessed with an opportunity, with a platform. But I’m trying to make space on this platform and help it to grow for other Native people to be involved.”