‘Yellowstone’ Stars Speak Out on Hollywood Awards Snubs

As Yellowstone continues to gain millions of fans, the cast reflects on how the hit TV series continues to be snubbed by award shows.

While promoting season five of Yellowstone, Wes Bentley reflects on the snubs. “I personally don’t think awards validate anything,” Bentley explained to the DailyMail. “It’s an honor, as they say, but as far as it saying whether we are doing something good or not, that’s not what that is.”

The Yellowstone star further explained that many shows don’t get the same recognition, even though they deserve it. And other shows do get the recognition but do not deserve it. “It’s just a matter of opinion of each particular academy,” he continued. “I know we are a success because the people are watching it. The conversations I have with fans are so much deeper than the usual.”

Meanwhile, fellow Yellowstone star Gil Birmingham agreed with Bentley’s assessment. “Hollywood is a fickle beast. I think that it’s more important that we have captured the hearts and minds of the audience and our fans. Westerns are not a genre that, historically speaking, typically get rewarded.”

However, Yellowstone scored some recognition when it was nominated for SAG Awards’ Outstanding Performance. Kelsey Asbille said it was great to be at the award show alongside their industry peers. “Being at the SAG Awards altogether was so meaningful,” she shared. “But awards are definitely not what it’s all about. This is a dream job and we’re just happy to be here.”

Some ‘Yellowstone’ Cast Member Want the Show to Receive Some Recognition From Award Events

Jefferson White actually said he would like to see some recognition from award events as Yellowstone gears up for its season five premiere. “I hope this season does get awards,” he declared. “Because I love these actors and I think they are doing amazing work.”

White also said that he hopes other people recognize that but agrees that it is true fan response has something to do with the recognition. “And we are so lucky to have that.”

According to the New York Post, Yellowstone season four attracted 9.3 million viewers. The show ended up scoring an Emmy nomination for production design in 2021. It hasn’t received a Golden Globe nomination. IMDb also shows that the show did get nominated for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild for Outstanding Performance By an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Kevin Costner also received a nomination for Best Actor – Television at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards.

Premiered in 2018, Yellowstone follows a well-known ranching family, the Duttons, in Montana as they face offa against others encroaching on their land. Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, the show stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, and Cole Hauser.