‘Yellowstone’ Has Suburbanites All Over the World Dressing Like Ranchers

The wildly popular neo-western drama series Yellowstone has made enormous impacts on pop culture. The series has amassed a major following since its premiere five seasons ago. It has since also brought us a series of spin-off dramas including the hit Tim McGraw/Faith Hill drama 1883 and the Harrison Ford/Helen Mirren series, 1923.

Now, however, entertainment experts are looking at a new trend connected to the wildly popular drama series, the development of a newly popular Western wear trend. According to reports, fans are pulling out their Western wear to bring out their best Rip Wheeler or John Dutton.

From Cowboy Boots To Cowboy Hats, Snapped Button Shirts, And Dusty Bandanas – Yellowstone Is Inspiring Modern Fashions

The wildly popular series Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, the patriarch of the titular ranch. The Yellowstone ranch is the largest in Montana and brings with it some big-time cowboy drama. Sure, many of the Yellowstone fans live far away from the plains of Montana. However, this hasn’t stopped the popular western drama series from making an impact on fashion across the board. Many fans flocking to stores and designers with plans of dressing like their favorite rancher characters.

Yellowstone’s characters are almost always donning some classic western wear. From cowboy hats to cowboy boots, dusty blue jeans, denim shirts, suede jackets, snap-button shirts, flannels, patterned bandanas, and leather belts with large buckles, the Yellowstone fashion encompasses it all.

“I’ve definitely adopted a very western style to my wardrobe,” New York resident Ryan Capalbo says of his Yellowstone-inspired wardrobe changes. According to Capalbo, he began to emulate the now-popular style shortly after first watching the series in 2018.

“Once the show came out, I got really into cowboy boots,” he says adding that he now owns five pairs of the classic pieces of Western-wear style.

‘Cowboy Couture’ Is Making A Big Impact On Popular Styles

According to one clothing store owner, her store is seeing a major shift in what the customers want. Jill Martin, owner of Shop the Scenes notes that people are wanting to “look and live like a Dutton.”

Dubbed “Cowboy couture,” Martin says that her sales reflect this trend. In fact, Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton has made a major impact as well. According to Martin, the Shop the Scenes website is regularly selling out on the $995 faux fur coat worn by the fierce character in the series when she wed longtime love and Yellowstone ranch hand, Rip Wheeler.