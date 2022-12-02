‘Yellowstone’ Tate Dutton Actor, Brecken Merrill, Really Wants More Scenes with Beth Dutton: ‘Beth is Kick Ass’ (Outsider Exclusive)

How many scenes have Yellowstone‘s Kelly Reilly and Brecken Merrill actually shared as Dutton kin? Not enough, the Tate Dutton actor says.

As for who he is sharing scenes with in Season 5’s first half, Brecken has particularly enjoyed the work he’s done with actors on the Broken Rock Reservation side of Tate’s ancestry. As a child of two worlds, Tate will, so far, inherit the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch legacy through Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) as well as continue the Indigenous American heritage of his mother, Monica (Kelsey Asbille).

“I’ve learned a lot,” the 14-year-old actor begins from a classroom in his California art school, where he’s just finished a full day. “For the funeral scene, they had all of this traditional stuff going on. And Moses Brings Plenty, who’s an amazing actor in the show, I’ll ask him, ‘What is this for?’ And he teaches me a lot about the traditions and the culture. I love it.”

It’s been a fulfilling experience for the young Yellowstone star, who continues to learn more of Native American culture with each season. But if there’s one actor he’s itching to co-star in scenes with, that’s a completely different – and easy – answer.

‘Beth is kick ass! I need more scenes with Beth, honestly’

“Beth!” Brecken answers after half a second. “Beth is kick ass! I need more scenes with Beth, honestly,” he smiles. “We’ve only had like two scenes together!”

This may be on purpose, as Beth is no shining influence for the youths of America. She is the only aunt (or uncle) Tate has around, however, and it is a bit shocking these two have only ever shared two scenes.

The only time we see these two in the same room is during those ill-fated, infamous dining room scenes, of which Yellowstone Season 5 promises more of. We did see Tate and Beth in the hospital room together in the season premiere, sure, but again, there was no dialogue exchange.

Regardless, Kelly Reilly‘s fan-favorite character is an undeniable highlight of the show. Who wouldn’t want to chew through dialogue with Yellowstone‘s most fiery, brilliant protagonist?

‘Yellowstone’s Brecken Merrill Wants a ‘Tate & Teeter’ Spinoff

There is one wildly different woman Brecken thought Tate was heading towards a friendship with, though. “In season three, I think, me and Teeter had this dialogue, and I told a joke and she laughed, and I thought that was totally going to become something,” he laughs. “Like the Tate and Teeter friendship! I thought that would be perfect.”

But sadly, “Taylor [Sheridan] didn’t go anywhere with that,” he smiles. “But I was excited! I was excited for that.”

As much of a ringer as The Tate & Teeter Show is, and as fabulous as Jen Landon is, it’s probably for the best that Tate stays away from the bunkhouse. In his formative years, at least. Taylor Sheridan certainly seems to know what he’s doing with his Yellowstone Universe so far, so as Brecken feels, ‘In Taylor We Trust.’

Brecken Merrill and the rest of the Yellowstone cast return each Sunday at 8 PM ET for Season 5.