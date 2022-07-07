‘Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan Nominated for Two Hollywood Critics Association Awards

So, the entertainment awards season is going to ramp up more and more. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has landed some nominations. Yellowstone might have been slept on for the first three seasons, but with Season 4 they made enough noise to make others pay attention. The Hollywood Critics Association has nominated the series for two awards.

It is just the second year of the HCA TV Awards, but that doesn’t mean there ins’t a heavyweight contender’s list. With so many streaming services, channels, and other forms of entertainment, the pool is deep. So, what you’ll see with these TV awards is a list of shows from network TV, subscription based services, and traditional premium cable channels.

To start things off, Taylor Sheridan is nominated for Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama – for his work on Yellowstone. Other contenders include tthree entries a piece from Succession as well as two from This Is Us. Showtime’s Yellowjackets and HBO’s Euphoria are also nominated with their own respective directors.

If you are on social media at all, you already know a little bit about each of these shows. Yellowstone is riding a big wave. However, This Is Us and Succession are massively popular. Not to mention Euphoria which took over Twitter for what seemed like two entire weeks this year.

So, what can we expect from Yellowstone this year? Well, when it comes to awards, expect to see a ton of nominations. The HCA Awards are not the only group that will honor the series and those that made it possible this year. But, they have nominated the series for one of its highest TV honors.

‘Yellowstone’ Gets Second HCA TV Awards Nomination

This was a one-two punch for Yellowstone as the HCA nominated the series for Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama. This features a lot of familiar names from the previous category. That includes, once again, Yellowjackets, This Is Us, Succession, and Euphoria. Each are nominated as well as Dexter: New Blood and The Gilded Age.

While they have two nominations, Yellowstone is going to have to fight hard. There have been some big upsets in TV awards history, but it feels like Sheridan’s flagship series will be the longshot here. It might just take another year or so for the rest of the world to fully catch up to the hype, but this is a good start.

Season 5 is being filmed right now. So, that momentum is going to continue. Sheridan has built himself an entire universe. If Yellowstone snags a couple of awards this year, it’s going to be massive for the Paramount series. Not to mention Sheridan himself. Of course, Outsiders already know how great the series is. Is Hollywood going to open their eyes now?