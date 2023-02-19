‘Yellowstone’: That’s Mo Brings Plenty’s Son, Cole, As Pete Plenty Clouds in ‘1923’ Episode 7

1923 is setting up the connection between Yellowstone‘s Thomas Rainwater and Mo with the son of Brings Plenty himself. Beware of spoilers ahead.

A lot happens in 1923 Season 1 Episode 7 (full recap here). Life is able to slow down a bit for the Duttons, giving the episode a milder feel. But there is no such peace for the harrowing, heartbreaking journey of Teonna Rainwater.

As 1923 is establishing, Teonna (Aminah Nieves) is an ancestor of Yellowstone‘s Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham). We’re not sure how their family tree works out, and probably won’t know until well into Season 2. Today’s episode goes a long way in solidifying another important relationship, however: that of Thomas and his closest ally Mo, on Yellowstone.

Season 1, Episode 7 introduces us to Pete Plenty Clouds, though it doesn’t do so by name. In 1923, Pete is the son of Hank (Michael Greyeyes), the Badlands shepherd who finds Teonna and decides to help her. Hank and Teonna form a strong bond, with the father sharing some of Pete’s clothes to hide Teonna’s identity. This, as it turns out, was highly symbolic.

‘Yellowstone’ Star’s Son Continues Franchise Connections in ‘1923’

The actor behind Pete Plenty Clouds is none other than Cole Brings Plenty, the son of Yellowstone‘s Moses Brings Plenty. Audiences know him as Mo. And to this Outsider, he’s a series MVP and one of the best characters of the franchise. Moses also serves as the Indigenous Guide to 1923‘s production alongside Birdie Real Bird, as Teonna’s Amina Nieves cited in our interview. Now, his son’s involvement on-screen solidifies a 1923 theory.

With Cole Brings Plenty stepping into the role of Hank’s son, Pete, this establishes the Plenty Clouds of the Yellowstone universe as an ancestral bloodline. It also establishes the deep bond between present day’s Thomas Rainwater and Mo, who may very well be Mo Plenty Clouds, on the flagship show.

As 1923 shows us, these two families have been through absolute hell together as the West is colonized by Anglo-Americans. It is Pete who find’s Teonna’s father on the Lodge Grass Reservation to tell him his daughter has escaper her “school.”

After burying his own mother, Teonna’s grandmother, Issaxche (Amelia Rico), Teonna’s father rides off to gear up and track down the men responsible in 1923‘s Episode 7. During, priests from Teonna’s school find Pete out in the Badlands, and it goes as horribly as we’d expect.

Deep Bonds Form Between Rainwater and Plenty Cloud Families on ‘1923’

As soon as a ruthless priest is about to kill Pete, Teonna’s father arrives. He scalps the priest, slits his throat, then “eats his soul” by consuming his heart.

In a matter of a few episodes, the Plenty Clouds and Rainwater families have saved each other from death. By the end of Episode 7, however, Hank is not so lucky.

Towards the end of the episode, Teonna is close by Hank’s flock out in the Badlands. There, the two remaining priests from her school finally discover her. A fierce battle ensues, and Teonna drives her thumb into the eye of a priest. As they prepare to beat her to death, Hank arrives, shooting them both with his shotgun.

Teonna is heavily battered, but she is alive. Hank carries her from the scene, and as he does, he is shot in the back by the surviving priest. Teonna strugges to her feet, grabbing a rock as the priest reloads. She bashes his skull in, collapsing onto both of their bodies. And we’re left with Teonna as she grasps Hank’s lifeless shoulders, screaming in agony.

Hank’s sacrifice, and the bravery of both his son, Pete, set up a strong bond to be formed between Pete and Teonna – one that will stand the test of time and pass on to their Yellowstone descendants, Mo and Thomas.

1923 Season 1, Episode 8 airs next Sunday, February 19, exclusively on Paramount Plus.