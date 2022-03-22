Yellowstone’: The Top 10 Rip Wheeler Quotes Through Four Seasons

When it comes to Yellowstone, few things hit harder than Rip Wheeler quotes, and we’ve gathered his best of all time right here on Outsider.

“Oh, he’s not goin’ on the payroll. He’s like me, sir.”

Cole Hauser has been in Hollywood for decades, but it’s his role as Yellowstone‘s Dutton enforcer that would cement him as a pop culture icon. Hauser’s delivery, unique charisma, and fierce bravado turn Rip Wheeler into the ultimate Western “Man in Black” – and series mastermind Taylor Sheridan ensures he has some of the show’s best lines to deliver.

“There’s a man in there somewhere. Sometimes, it just takes another man to find it.”

In fact, Yellowstone Season 4 would up the ante for Rip Wheeler, giving him some of his best quotes of the entire series. But first, let’s dive into his Top 10 Yellowstone quotes of all time. Then, stick around as we recap the best of Rip Wheeler’s most recent quotes in Yellowstone Season 4.

‘Yellowstone’ Top 10: Best Rip Wheeler Quotes of All Time

“There’s sharks and minnows in this world. If you don’t know which you are, you ain’t a f*cking shark.”

“I’d rather kill a thousand men than shoot another horse.”

“I’m gonna give you one last chance. You leave now – or you never leave.”

“This is for your protection, Lloyd. This is to protect you from yourself.”

“I don’t choose the way. I make sure no one questions yours.”

“You know, when you boil life down, it’s funny just how little you need, isn’t it?”

“You wanna go get drunk and watch some wolves kill and elk in a park?”

“I look at every day with you as a gift. My tommorows are, well, they’re all words. There’s no word I’d rather call you if that’s what you want.”

“What’s the rule about fighting, Fred? You wanna fight somebody? You come fight me! I’ll fight you all goddamn day.”

“Jimmy, you need to stop listening to those yahoos in the bunkhouse. There ain’t no such thing as luck. But I sure believe in stupid because you prove it every f*cking day.”

Best of Rip Wheeler in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4

“Why don’t you let me work with the boy? There’s a man in there somewhere. Sometimes, it just takes another man to find it.”

“Hey. You can’t walk away and then wander back in a few years, thinking everything’s going to be the same, which it won’t. I mean he might be gone. Shit, this ranch might be gone. And when it’s gone, baby, I’m gone. You break your promise to me, and it stays broke.”

“Beth, you’re not gonna do this at breakfast, are you? Because I have to eat my breakfast quick…”

“What in the f*ck was that about? What kind of childhood bullsh*t are you workin’ out at the dinner table?”

Rip: Life is plenty hard. You don’t need to help it, you hear me?

Beth: You sayin’ I make life harder?

Rip: Every day.

“What’s the rule about fighting, Lloyd? Huh? God damn you for making me do this!”

“Boy, get over here. The only painless way to learn this lesson is to watch it.”

“What a f*ckin’ mess you’ve made of your last second chance. Life is a lesson, boy, one long lesson, but you’ve got to look to learn them, and you ain’t f*ckin’ lookin’!”

Rip: I want you to listen to me. He’s not our son. No matter who he becomes, he never will be. Nobody will.

Beth: The day’s comin’ when you will resent me for that.

Rip: No, I won’t, sweetie.

And if you’re missing Rip Wheeler somethin’ fierce, revisit Yellowstone‘s Life According to Rip Wheeler below to see Cole Hauser deliver some of the best quotes the show has to offer.

Season 5 of Yellowstone, cable's No. 1 drama, returns in 2022 on Paramount Network.

Yellowstone Season 4 is now available on DVD and Blu-Ray, and will return for Season 5 in late 2022.