In the entertainment business, there are certain cosmetic-related continuity errors that you just can’t help. For instance, sometimes kids grow older faster than the show’s timeline can explain. But what can be helped is hair, and Yellowstone fans think they’ve identified a pretty big continuity error when it comes to hair on the show.

Specifically, the changes in the hair from season 3 to season 4 make it seem like some of the characters grew a lot of hair overnight. And considering that hair only grows about a half an inch every couple months or so, it’s a pretty noticeable issue if you love paying attention to details.

In a new Reddit thread. Yellowstone fans pointed out the inconsistency in the hair department.

The thread, titled “Can they have SOME continuity with the casts’ hair please?” points out some interesting errors. A detail-loving fan noticed that Monica’s hair especially changes quite a lot.

“Even though weeks at most, sometimes minutes go by between seasons, Monica’s hair always is like 9 inches longer in the season premiere. Between the last episode of season 3 and the first of 4, her hair goes from mid back to waist length In a minute,” one fan wrote.

“And Kacey’s hair grew 3 inches… from the stress of the shootout? Come on costume department, you have ONE JOB!” the fan finished.

Who knows… maybe it’s an….. artistic choice?

The Fan Further Explained Why This ‘Yellowstone’ Detail is an Error

One fan mentioned that it appears season 4 starts right after the shootout happens, but that claim was quickly refuted.

“The very start of season 4 picks up as the shootout happens. So Kacey gets in the truck to go shoot the perpetrators, and John is laying on the road when Rip finds him. A few months go by after that, and considering that hair grows .5 inches a month, there’s still no explanation why Monica now has waist-length hair and Kacey’s is almost shoulder-length,” the fan insisted.

Of course, details are important, but Yellowstone can definitely get away with an error or two. Fans aren’t watching for the hair. And hopefully, when season 5 rolls around, they pay a bit closer attention to detail to make it as realistic as possible.

We have no details on season 5’s release date and very little on the plot. We do know that members of the cast are incredibly excited to get back to work.

For now, if you want to catch up on Yellowstone, you can stream the whole series on Paramount +.