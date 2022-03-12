‘Yellowstone’: Is This Kevin Costner Western a ‘Chapter in the Dutton Family Story’?

Before he became “Yellowstone” Ranch owner John Dutton, Hollywood superstar Kevin Costner took on a number of huge roles. “Yellowstone” has become a modern western sensation and a cultural phenomenon through its first four seasons. The hit Paramount Network series continues to build upon its already massive fan base in an impressive fashion. Much of the show’s success can be attributed to its fantastic cast, which is led by Kevin Costner.

Kevin Cotner has had an illustrious career with “Yellowstone” being his latest masterpiece. Among his most notable roles are “Dances With Wolves,” “Bull Durham” and “Field of Dreams.” It is another Kevin Costner film, however, that is the subject of a recent Reddit thread. “Yellowstone” fans compare their favorite show to “Open Range,” another classic Kevin Costner film. The 2003 hit film shares several similarities with the modern western television series, including thrilling performances by Costner. Some Redditors go as far as to say that “Open Range” would make a great chapter in the “book of Yellowstone.”

“Does anyone watch “Open Range” and just pretend that it’s a chapter in the Dutton family story?” a Reddit user asks. “The movie is set in the old west, involves cattle, horses and conflict plus it stars Kevin Costner.”

Judging by the Reddit thread, several other “Yellowstone” fans have made a similar connection between the Kevin Costner-led projects. “It’s weird that you point this out because I have thought the same thing,” another fan says. “I’ve watched and rewatched ‘Yellowstone’ several times but I guess I need to go back and watch ‘Open Range’ again. I love Robert Duvall in that movie and Kevin Costner is great as always.”

Kevin Costner not only starred in “Open Range” but also directed the film. Costner made his directorial debut with “The Postman” in 1997.

Kevin Costner Strikes Gold With ‘Open Range’ and ‘Yellowstone’

Costner certainly knows how to pick his projects and he is especially adept at western projects. Of course, we all know about the success of “Yellowstone” as the fourth season shattered the record books in terms of viewership. The season four premiere saw more than 8.3 million viewers tune in to see what the Dutton family was up to.

“Open Range” was also a huge success for Kevin Costner and is widely considered one of his greatest works. Against just a $28 million budget, the western film took in more than $250 million in worldwide gross revenue, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to directing the film, Costner gives a riveting performance along with co-stars Robert Duvall and Annette Bening. The “Yellowstone” star has described “Open Range” as “one of the best and most popular western movies of all time.”

No one will argue that point as the film has been praised by fans and critics and is largely considered one of the greatest western films of all time.