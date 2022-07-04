‘Yellowstone’: Tim McGraw Doesn’t Want Any More ‘1883’ Flashback Scenes

A lot of Yellowstone fans miss 1883. Featuring an all-star cast that included Tim McGraw, the show was an abject success. McGraw was first featured as James Dutton in a flashback on the flagship series. As John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) great-great-grandfather, McGraw’s character is important to the overall story. Those flashbacks were also important to get to know the Dutton story a bit more.

While those flashbacks were important, and one in particular very badass, don’t expect to see many more of them. McGraw isn’t just an actor part of the Sheridan universe, he was first off a fan. As a Yellowstone fan, he has a different look on things than someone else might have.

A roundtable interview in London revealed how the country music singer turned actor feels about more flashbacks.

“I don’t feel like [more] flashbacks would be a good thing. I don’t want to water down our characters,” he said, via Looper. He continued. “I feel like the show stood on its own so well, and those characters are such a part of us, that I’d hate to go back and sort of just piecemeal them together and revisit them in little segments. I don’t know that I’d want to do that.”

That takes a lot of integrity. Some folks would rather keep beating a dead horse, or at least squeeze a role for what they can get out of it. That’s not how McGraw does things though. And I don’t think that’s how Yellowstone operates either. When the story is done, it’s done.

However, fans of 1883 can look forward to the Bass Reeves spinoff. It’s going to give a little further look into the world that Sheridan has built. No release date has been set for that new series.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Will Feature Flashbacks, but Not From ‘1883’

Not much is known about Season 5 of Yellowstone. We do know that the production is underway. Then, there is the news about recurring and regular characters. So, we know a little bit. While McGraw doesn’t want any more 1883 flashbacks, there will be other flashbacks.

In the new season, we are going to see young John Dutton return to the series. Josh Lucas has earned a lot of popularity as the younger version of the show’s patriarch. But, that’s not all. We will also see young Beth, Rip, and others along the way. Telling us that we are going to have plenty of flashbacks in the upcoming season, but they will be from the last 30 years, not the last 140 years.

So, there’s what we know at the moment. It’s going to be a hard wait until November. Throughout the production, we will get a clearer picture of what is to come, but not everything will be revealed.